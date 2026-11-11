Alan Huckerby's Autumn Finds Stories In Falling Leaves

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A brother and sister buried in fallen leaves each imagine what the leaves mean, in a new children's story from The Write Publishers.

- Alan Huckerby, author of Autumn

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan Huckerby has released "Autumn," a short story for children ages 5 and up about a brother and sister who see two very different stories in the leaves falling around them. The book is published by The Write Publishers and is available on Amazon and through other major book retailers.

The story opens in a family garden, where Bernadet and her brother Jarden sit reading and teasing each other. When their mother comes out with two cold drinks, she finds them covered in leaves up to their heads, and both parents end up laughing. The children decide to ignore them.

Jarden goes first. He sees spaceships invading the land, turning gold and red as they lose the battle, while the trees settle down to sleep through the winter. Bernadet sees it differently: the trees are parents, and the leaves are their children leaving home to help next year's crops. Jarden admits he likes her version better, and the two raise their glasses to nature.

"It was autumn, and the wind and leaves were falling. I saw two children playing with the leaves, and it just seemed so lovely that I had to write about the scene. Hopefully, children who read what I have written can understand the feelings I felt," Huckerby said.

The story is short enough to read in one sitting, and it ends on a question a parent can ask out loud: what do you see when the leaves come down? It is one of ten short stories Huckerby has written for young readers.

Huckerby grew up in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II. In his author biography he writes that he "learned the value of family and loyalty," which is reflected in his books. In "Autumn," that shows up in small ways, such as a brother who is happy to say his sister's story was the better one.

"Autumn" by Alan Huckerby is available on Amazon at and through other major book retailers. More information is available at

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About Alan Huckerby

Alan Huckerby, 91, was raised in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II. He travelled widely during military service and a professional career with an engineering background, and now lives in Federal Way, Washington, with his wife, a seamstress. He writes in several genres, including historical family sagas, the Inspector Harper murder mysteries set in present-day London, The Scientist, Pilot and Traveler series, and short stories for children ages 5 and up.

About The Write Publishers

The Write Publishers is a book publishing and author services company working with independent authors in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Its services include editing, book design, publishing and book marketing.

Alan Huckerby

Author

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Alan Huckerby's "Autumn" Finds Stories in Falling Leaves News Provided By Cortex waves solution corp November 11, 2026, 23:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Military Industry



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