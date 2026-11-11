Alan Huckerby's Bird Life Follows A Girl Nursing A Bird

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After a bad morning, a young girl finds an injured mother bird and spends two weeks helping its family, in a new children's story.

- Alan Huckerby, author of Bird Life

FEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan Huckerby has released "Bird Life," a children's story for ages 5 and up about a girl who rescues an injured mother bird and keeps its chick fed while the bird recovers. The Write Publishers published the book, which is available on Amazon and through other major book retailers.

The story starts on a day that is going badly for Jenna. A dish breaks in her hands while she is trying to help, her mother sends her out of the kitchen, and she stomps down the garden with a piece of cake, muttering about bad moms. Under a flowering tree, a small multicoloured bird lands to peck at her crumbs, and Jenna tells it about her day.

Then a gust of wind swings a branch into the mother bird, and it falls to the ground. Jenna carries it to her mother, who drives them straight to the local vet. The vet bandages the bird's wing and gives Jenna a packet of seed for the chick left in the nest, with instructions to feed it every few hours, "not too much and not too little." Jenna does not miss a feeding for two weeks.

"I was looking out of the lounge window, watching the rain fall and the wind blow. Then I saw a very small hummingbird struggling in the wind gusts. A story about a child and an injured bird came immediately to mind. It shows the innate kindness of children that should be freed more," Huckerby said.

The story does not skip the hard part. When the nest is empty a week after the mother's release, Jenna cries, and her mother holds her, before both birds come back to land on her arms. It gives young readers a gentle way to talk about caring for something and then letting it go.

Huckerby, who was raised in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II, writes for several age groups, from historical family sagas to murder mysteries. His children's stories, he says in his author biography, are created with children in mind and reflect their thoughts, ambitions and actions.

"Bird Life" by Alan Huckerby is available on Amazon at and through other major book retailers. More information is available at

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About Alan Huckerby

Alan Huckerby, 91, was raised in Leicester, England, after being orphaned during World War II. He travelled widely during military service and a professional career with an engineering background, and now lives in Federal Way, Washington, with his wife, a seamstress. He writes in several genres, including historical family sagas, the Inspector Harper murder mysteries set in present-day London, The Scientist, Pilot and Traveler series, and short stories for children ages 5 and up.

About The Write Publishers

The Write Publishers is a book publishing and author services company working with independent authors in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Its services include editing, book design, publishing and book marketing.



Alan Huckerby

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