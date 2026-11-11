Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Urges IPS Officers To Build Public Trust

Om Birla Urges IPS Officers to Strengthen Public Trust

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday emphasised that building a stronger and more prosperous India requires effective institutions and public servants who are responsive to the aspirations and concerns of citizens. He underlined that police officers must maintain constant engagement with the public, communicate with people regularly, and develop a close understanding of their needs and challenges. Birla said that public trust is the cornerstone of effective policing. He called upon the probationers to earn the confidence of citizens through impartiality, transparency, accessibility and prompt action. He observed that the police must be perceived not merely as an agency responsible for maintaining law and order, but also as a dependable institution that stands with people and safeguards their rights and security.

Guidance on Professional Conduct and Technology

Integrating Modern Tools in Policing

Birla made these remarks while interacting with a group of IPS probationers at the Parliament House Complex. He called upon them to dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the service of the people and the nation. Birla observed that the Indian Police Service offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. He urged the probationers to discharge their responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, integrity, sensitivity and accountability, keeping public welfare at the centre of their professional conduct.

Highlighting the transformative role of technology in policing, the Lok Sabha Speaker encouraged the young officers to make optimal use of emerging technologies, digital tools, data analytics and modern investigative techniques to prevent and detect crime. He noted that technology-driven policing can enhance operational efficiency, improve responsiveness and strengthen the overall law-and-order framework.

Adapting to Evolving Challenges

Birla further observed that the challenges facing society are constantly evolving and called upon the probationers to remain open to new ideas, continuously upgrade their professional capabilities, and adopt innovative approaches to policing. He stressed that effective policing must combine technological advancement with human sensitivity and compassion. The Speaker expressed confidence that the young officers, with their professional training, commitment and enthusiasm, would make valuable contributions towards strengthening the country's internal security and building a safe, secure and progressive India. The interaction provided an opportunity for the IPS probationers to exchange views with the Lok Sabha Speaker and gain insights into the functioning of Parliament and India's democratic institutions.

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