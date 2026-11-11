New Children's Christmas Picture Book Santa Sterling & The Christmas Starter Celebrates Faith, Family Traditions, And The Gift Of Sharing

MENAFN - GetNews)"Santa Sterling & the Christmas Starter"Cowboy Santa discovers that grace, kindness, and love grow when they are shared.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 - A little jar of sourdough starter becomes the beginning of a meaningful Christmas tradition in Santa Sterling & the Christmas Starter: There's Always Enough Grace to Share, a new children's picture book by sisters Chelsea Hendrich and Chaunsea Keller. Independently published and released on October 25, 2026, the book offers families a warm holiday story centered on generosity, faith, and the small acts of care that can brighten someone's day.

At the North Pole, Santa Sterling finds Mrs. Sterling tending a bubbling jar of sourdough starter named Grace. With flour on her sleeves and tiny hummingbird Bertie nearby, Mrs. Sterling explains that Grace is meant to be shared. Though Santa is focused on delivering toys around the world, he soon discovers that some of the season's most meaningful gifts are not found beneath a Christmas tree.

As Santa makes his Christmas Eve journey, he sees neighbors helping one another, families bringing food to friends, and children reaching out with handmade cards. When Grace travels from kitchen to kitchen, its message becomes clear: kindness has a way of growing. A warm loaf of bread, a helping hand, or a simple reminder that someone matters can create a ripple that reaches far beyond one home.

Filled with nostalgic Christmas imagery, festive details, and a gentle faith-based message, Santa Sterling & the Christmas Starter invites children and adults to reflect on what makes the holiday season special. The story celebrates cherished family traditions while showing young readers that generosity is not something that runs out. Like a well-cared-for starter, grace and love can be shared again and again.

The book's cowboy-hat-wearing Santa brings a playful touch to the familiar Christmas figure, while Mrs. Sterling, Bertie, and the lively jar of Grace make the North Pole feel welcoming and homey. It is an ideal read-aloud for families, classrooms, churches, and anyone seeking a Christmas story with a message of kindness at its center.

About the Authors

Raised in the heartland of Kansas and now calling Oklahoma and Texas home, sisters Chelsea Hendrich and Chaunsea Keller have never strayed far from the country roots that shaped them. Grounded in family, faith, and an appreciation for life's simple joys, they share a love of storytelling and a belief that meaningful stories often grow from everyday moments.

Chelsea brings years of experience as an educator and a heart for inspiring young minds, while Chaunsea brings a creative spirit and an eye for finding beauty in unexpected places. Together, they create stories filled with imagination, warmth, and a touch of whimsy that encourage kindness and leave readers with something special to carry forward.

Santa Sterling & the Christmas Starter: There's Always Enough Grace to Share is available now on Amazon.

Book Details Santa Sterling & the Christmas Starter: There's Always Enough Grace to Share By Chelsea Hendrich and Chaunsea Keller Independently Published Published: October 25, 2026 ISBN: 9798163532100 Genre: Children's Christmas Picture Book