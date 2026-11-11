New Horror Thriller Indifference By Lincoln T. Stanley Unearths The Terror Beneath A Small Ohio Town

MENAFN - GetNews)"Indifference By Lincoln T. Stanley"Lincoln T. Stanley's new novel follows five teenagers determined to confront what their community has chosen to ignore.

NEW YORK, NY - November 11, 2026 - Indifference, a new horror thriller by Lincoln T. Stanley is set in the fictional small town of Bucephalus, Ohio. The novel follows five teenagers as they uncover a horrifying cycle of loss, silence, and secrets stretching back generations.

Every fifteen years, Bucephalus buries its children. Every fifteen years, it forgets.

The town's history is filled with events no one can explain: eleven soldiers who drowned in eighteen inches of water in 1861, disappearances, strange lights over Respite Bay, and animals that are not animals. Yet life in Bucephalus always returns to normal because no one is willing to ask the questions that might reveal the truth.

During the summer of 2026, five teenagers find themselves facing the consequences of the town's refusal to look. A football star, a track runner who keeps a notebook full of patterns, a girl who has catalogued every ghost in her family's hotel, a kid living with a father's silence, and a quiet girl who has seen the dead since childhood begin tracing the mystery through old newspapers, hidden records, a map in a barn, and a circle first marked in 1794.

As the cycle closes in around them, the group must face a force that cannot be reasoned with, bargained with, or understood in any ordinary way. Their search becomes more than a fight for survival; it becomes a test of whether they can protect one another when the adults in their lives cannot.

Indifference combines supernatural horror, buried local history, and a coming-of-age story about five friends who choose to see what everyone else has ignored. It explores the danger of silence, the cost of looking away, and the monsters communities make room for when no one is watching.

About the Author

Lincoln Stanley is an Army veteran who lives in Ohio with his wife, daughter, and many pets.

Indifference is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details:

Indifference By Lincoln T. Stanley Independently Published Published: October 30, 2026 ISBN: 9798166569097 Genre: Horror, Thriller