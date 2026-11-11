Killnet Switch Unveils A First-Of-Its-Kind, All-In-One, Plug-And-Play AI Cyberattack Box

MENAFN - GetNews) Introducing KillNet Switch – Technology designed to detect threats, block malicious activity and isolate your network when it matters most.

Christchurch, New Zealand, November, 11, 2026 - Imagine your business is under cyberattack. An alert appears on your screen. Your IT team is notified. But while everyone is trying to understand what is happening, the attack may already be spreading through your network.

An alert tells you there is a problem. But what if you could do something about it immediately?

This is the challenge KillNet Switch is being developed to address.

Cybersecurity has traditionally focused on detecting threats, generating alerts and helping teams investigate incidents. But in a world where every second counts, detection alone may not be enough. Organisations also need the ability to respond, contain and take control.

KillNet Switch is built around that very idea.

DON'T JUST DETECT THE THREAT. TAKE CONTROL.

KillNet Switch combines a proprietary algorithm developed by its team with Suricata's intrusion detection and prevention capabilities and artificial intelligence to monitor network traffic, examine suspicious activity and assess potential threats.

When malicious traffic is identified, the system can block it. And when a critical security threat meets predefined conditions, KillNet Switch can go one step further – automatically disconnecting the protected network from the internet.

Because sometimes, the safest connection is no connection at all.

ONE SWITCH. GREATER CONTROL.

What happens after a network is isolated?

That is where KillNet Switch introduces another important capability.

Authorised users can remotely switch internet connectivity ON or OFF through the management interface. If the system automatically disconnects the network following a critical security event, connectivity stays OFF until an authorised user manually restores it.

No automatic reconnection. No network coming back online without authorisation.

When security is at risk, the decision to reconnect stays in human hands.

THINKING AHEAD OF THE THREAT

The KillNet development team believes that combining its proprietary algorithm, AI-powered analysis, intrusion prevention and intelligent network isolation represents a significant step towards a more proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Its ambition is to develop technology that is three to five years ahead of conventional approaches to network protection.

This is not about creating another product that simply tells you something has gone wrong. It is about giving organisations another way to respond when their digital infrastructure is at risk.

From businesses and financial institutions to healthcare, government and critical infrastructure, the need for stronger network protection continues to grow.

THE FUTURE IS NOT JUST ABOUT STAYING CONNECTED. IT'S ABOUT STAYING PROTECTED.

KillNet Switch is being developed with one clear purpose: to give organisations greater visibility, control and the ability to act when network security is challenged.

Because when a cyberattack happens, the most important question is not just how quickly you detect it.

It's what you can do next.

Discover more at:

KILLNET SWITCH

Detect. Analyse. Block. Isolate. Protect.

About KillNet Switch

KillNet Switch is a New Zealand-based cybersecurity technology company developing advanced network protection solutions. Its technology combines artificial intelligence, intrusion detection, threat analysis, automated threat blocking, and intelligent network isolation to help organizations strengthen cybersecurity and maintain greater control over network security.