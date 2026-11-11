Guyana Accounts For 62 Percent Of Caribbean Goods Exports In 2025 IDB Report

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyana's expanding petroleum sector continues to elevate its position in regional and international trade, with the country accounting for 62 percent of the Caribbean's total goods exports in 2025, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Guyana recorded USD 23.2 billion in goods exports last year, representing a 20.8 percent increase over 2024.

The trend continued into the first half of 2026, with the country's exports growing by a further 28.9 percent, helping to drive overall Caribbean export growth to 19.1 per cent, the IDB reported in its 2026 Trade and Integration Monitor.

Guyana and Suriname were identified as the principal contributors to the region's export expansion, reflecting the growing significance of petroleum production in the Caribbean's trade landscape.

The report also documented a substantial increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) entering Guyana, underscoring the scale of investment accompanying the country's economic transformation.

Average annual FDI inflows rose from USD 254 million in 2012-2014 to USD 8.281 billion in 2023-2025.

In relation to gross domestic product (GDP), this represented a rise from 6.2 percent to 37.4 percent. Guyana further accounted for 78.1 percent of the increase in foreign investment inflows across the Caribbean, with the oil industry identified as the principal driver.

The IDB also recorded significant growth in the country's accumulated foreign investment stock, which rose from USD 2.552 billion in the earlier period to USD 34.252 billion between 2023 and 2025.

While recognising the scale of Guyana's trade and investment expansion, the report pointed to the importance of managing exposure to international commodity price movements, particularly given the increasing concentration of regional exports in petroleum.

Between January and August 2026, movements in commodity prices generated a positive impact on Guyana's trade balance equivalent to 8.3 percent of GDP.

The report also recorded a 27.6 percent decline in Guyana's goods imports during the first half of 2026, following a 41.3 percent increase in 2025. This was partly influenced by an unusually high comparison base, including exceptionally elevated imports in May 2025.

The findings provide further insight into Guyana's expanding contribution to regional economic activity, as the country continues to attract substantial foreign investment and consolidate its position as a major exporter within the Caribbean.