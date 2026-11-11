Kean University President Dr. Lamont Repollet Appointed To HACU Governing Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UNION, N.J., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., has been appointed to the Governing Board of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), where he will help shape the association's work to advance Hispanic success in higher education.

Repollet was one of five new board members whose appointments were confirmed during HACU's 40th Annual Conference. The conference drew more than 1,800 attendees to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI). The new members will serve two-year terms.

“I'm honored to join HACU's Governing Board and work with fellow leaders to expand opportunities for Hispanic students,” Repollet said.“It's important for Kean to have a voice in national organizations like HACU. We see firsthand what helps students succeed and where barriers remain, and we need to bring that perspective to the decisions that affect their education. This is a chance to help shape those priorities and work together to make college more accessible and help more students earn their degrees.”

Repollet brings experience leading a growing, multi-campus HSI and Minority-Serving Institution. Hispanic students now represent nearly 40% of Kean's student population at its campuses in Union, Jersey City and Toms River, New Jersey, as well as online.

Under Repollet's leadership since 2020, Kean has achieved Carnegie R2 status for its high research and doctoral activity, was designated New Jersey's urban research university and completed its merger with New Jersey City University, establishing Kean Jersey City as the newest campus in Kean's system.

Repollet has championed initiatives to increase access to higher education, strengthen workforce readiness, build community partnerships and improve student outcomes. His commitment to affordability and opportunity is reflected in the University's decision to offer in-state tuition rates to all students, regardless of residency, beginning in Fall 2026, helping remove financial barriers for students from across the country and around the world.

“HACU's Governing Board members are essential to the success of our mission, and we owe a great deal to their dedication and commitment to ensuring the Association's work is accomplished,” Interim President and CEO David A. Ortiz said in the association's announcement.“We extend our deepest gratitude to those members ending their roles on the board, and welcome new members who will be key to providing the guidance and direction necessary to serve our member institutions and their students.”

Established in 1986, HACU represents more than 400 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the United States, Puerto Rico, Latin America and Spain.

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey's urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Designated an R2 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, Kean ranks among the top eight percent of U.S. universities for research and doctorate production. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports approximately 23,000 students worldwide as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean's six colleges offer more than 75 undergraduate programs, 10 doctoral programs and more than 90 graduate options leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Jersey City, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Global, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at .

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Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D.

CONTACT: Nicole Francisco Kean University (908) 737-0583...