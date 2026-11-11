DIGITAL TURBINE, INC. INVESTIGATION: APPS Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT POTENTIAL SECURITIES FRAUD CLAIMS ]

What Happened?

On October 30, 2026, Digital Turbine announced that it was delaying the release of its second quarter 2027 financial results by a week, rescheduling the release from November 2, 2026 to November 7, 2026. The Company stated,“The delay provides the company with additional time required to complete its review and finalization of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.” On this news, the price of Digital Turbine shares declined by $1.70 per share, or approximately 16.1%, from $10.57 per share on October 30, 2026 to close at $8.87 on October 30, 2026.

Then, on November 9, 2026, Digital Turbine released its second quarter 2027 financial results, revealing the Company“has revised, during the current quarter, its previously issued financial statements as it identified immaterial adjustments resulting in incremental costs related to its contractual revenue share obligations that originated in prior periods. This resulted in an understatement of revenue share expense in the amount of $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and a corresponding understatement of its accrued revenue share liabilities.” On this news, the price of Digital Turbine shares declined by $4.05 per share, or approximately 35.8%, from $11.30 per share on November 9, 2026 to close at $7.25 on November 10, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR RIGHTS AS AN INVESTOR ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...