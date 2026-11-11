XFUNDS Technology Income ETF Announces NAV Correction
An options assignment was incorrectly applied in the Fund's accounting records, resulting in the Fund's NAV being understated by $0.83 per share, an error greater than 0.50%. The error was corrected on November 9, 2026 and the Fund's NAV was revised for November 6, 2026 to $20.94 per share. There were no creation or redemption orders associated with the affected NAV.CONTACT: Contact:...
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