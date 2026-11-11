Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

XFUNDS Technology Income ETF Announces NAV Correction


Date: 2026-11-11 06:31:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the XFUNDS Technology Income ETF (NYSE: VGTX) (the“Fund”) today announced a correction to its net asset value (“NAV”) for November 6, 2026.

An options assignment was incorrectly applied in the Fund's accounting records, resulting in the Fund's NAV being understated by $0.83 per share, an error greater than 0.50%. The error was corrected on November 9, 2026 and the Fund's NAV was revised for November 6, 2026 to $20.94 per share. There were no creation or redemption orders associated with the affected NAV.

CONTACT: Contact:...

MENAFN11112026004107003653ID1111949571


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search