XFUNDS Technology Income ETF Announces NAV Correction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the XFUNDS Technology Income ETF (NYSE: VGTX) (the“Fund”) today announced a correction to its net asset value (“NAV”) for November 6, 2026.

An options assignment was incorrectly applied in the Fund's accounting records, resulting in the Fund's NAV being understated by $0.83 per share, an error greater than 0.50%. The error was corrected on November 9, 2026 and the Fund's NAV was revised for November 6, 2026 to $20.94 per share. There were no creation or redemption orders associated with the affected NAV.

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