Relanto And Dynawise AI Labs Sign Mou To Advance Responsible Enterprise AI Innovation

Announced during the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, the collaboration advances responsible enterprise AI innovation and commercialization.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Relanto, an AI-first technology company combining product innovation with enterprise consulting and engineering, and DynaWise AI Labs, a Canada-based company specializing in verified agentic AI, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing and commercializing responsible enterprise AI solutions.The MoU was signed in Bengaluru during the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade. The agreement was among 34 commercial agreements, partnerships, and investment announcements highlighted by the Government of Canada.The collaboration brings together Relanto's enterprise AI engineering, product innovation, and governance capabilities with DynaWise's expertise in agent orchestration, neuro-symbolic verification, and trusted AI decision-making. Together, the companies aim to explore opportunities to develop enterprise-ready AI solutions that combine intelligent automation with reliability, accountability, and measurable business value.As AI evolves from individual applications and assistants toward autonomous systems operating across enterprise functions, organizations face a growing need to ensure these systems remain trustworthy, governable, and economically sustainable."Enterprise AI is entering a phase where the ability to develop, commercialize, and scale responsible solutions will define long-term value. Our collaboration with DynaWise AI Labs brings together complementary strengths in AI innovation and enterprise engineering. We see this as an opportunity to accelerate the development of trusted AI solutions while strengthening technology collaboration between Canada and India," said Rajan Gaur, co-founder and CEO of Relanto.Relanto brings enterprise AI engineering and implementation expertise through its AI-First Lab, reusable intellectual property, and growing portfolio of AI governance products, including R-LiveMeasure for agent governance and R-TokenomIQ for AI consumption and economics.DynaWise AI Labs brings complementary expertise through its verified agentic AI technology stack, including DynaOS, its agentic orchestration platform; DynaCheck, its neuro-symbolic verification technology; and DynaRAG, its multimodal knowledge retrieval capabilities. These technologies are designed to enable AI-driven workflows with policy enforcement, traceability, and verified decision-making."The next phase of enterprise AI will be shaped by how effectively organizations can connect intelligence with business processes, systems, and outcomes. That requires more than advanced models. It requires strong engineering, interoperability, governance, and a clear understanding of enterprise economics. Our collaboration with DynaWise creates an opportunity to bring these disciplines together and explore AI solutions that enterprises can confidently deploy and scale," said Yeshwant Nayak, co-founder and COO of Relanto.The MoU reflects growing Canada–India collaboration in emerging technologies and establishes a framework to explore joint AI development and commercialization across markets."We believe the future of enterprise AI lies in systems that can reason, make decisions, and act autonomously while remaining verifiable and accountable. DynaWise's focus on verified agentic AI complements Relanto's deep enterprise engineering and implementation capabilities. Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring new opportunities to bring responsible, trusted AI technologies into real-world enterprise environments and create meaningful impact across markets," said Apurva Narayan, CEO of DynaWise AI Labs.The MoU establishes a foundation for Relanto and DynaWise AI Labs to explore joint development and commercialization opportunities, advancing responsible AI innovation and enterprise adoption across markets.About RelantoRelanto is an AI-first technology company combining product innovation with enterprise consulting and engineering. The company helps organizations transform business operations through Data, AI & Automation, Business Planning, Revenue Intelligence, and Digital Core capabilities. Through its AI-First Lab, enterprise engineering expertise, and growing portfolio of AI governance products, including R-LiveMeasure and R-TokenomIQ, Relanto develops and scales intelligent solutions designed to deliver measurable business outcomes.For more information, visit .About DynaWise AI LabsDynaWise AI Labs is a Canada-based AI technology company focused on developing verified agentic AI systems for enterprise decision-making and automation. Its flagship platform, DynaOS, combines agent orchestration with DynaCheck's neuro-symbolic verification and DynaRAG's multimodal knowledge retrieval capabilities to support intelligent workflows with built-in governance, traceability, and policy enforcement. DynaWise focuses on enabling trusted autonomous operations through AI systems designed to reason, verify, and act within defined enterprise policies and operational constraints.For more information, visit .

Pooja Pura

Relanto Inc

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Relanto and DynaWise AI Labs Sign MoU to Advance Responsible Enterprise AI Innovation News Provided By Relanto Inc. November 11, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology, Telecommunications...



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