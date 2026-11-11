New Zealand Psychotherapist's Debut Novel Wins Four International Literary Awards In 2026

*Echoes of the Timeless* goes borderless

- Catia Batalha

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A New Zealand-based psychotherapist and author has received four international literary awards in 2026 for her novel *Echoes of the Timeless*, a story that brings together psychological insight, spiritual traditions and an extraordinary journey of self-discovery across the world.

Written by Catia Batalha, a Portuguese-born New Zealand psychotherapist, the multi-award-winning novel has been recognised in four international literary competitions:

- 2026 Independent Press Award – Visionary Fiction

- 2026 National Indie Excellence Award – New Age Fiction

- 2026 Living Now Book Award – Bronze Medal, Evergreen Fiction

- 2026 Reader's Favorite Award – Bronze Medal, Inspirational Fiction

The recognition comes alongside an exceptionally positive response from readers. On Goodreads, *Echoes of the Timeless* currently holds a 4.94 out of 5 rating, with more than 130 reader ratings and over 50 written reviews.

But behind the awards is a story that reaches beyond conventional literary categories.

The novel follows Sofia, a woman whose life has fallen apart, as she embarks on an unexpected year-long journey of transformation. From Yoga ashrams in India and encounters with Indigenous communities in New Zealand to shamanic traditions in South America and the mysteries of the Himalayas, her journey becomes an exploration of the human capacity to heal, evolve and rediscover meaning.

Drawing on her background in psychotherapy and her lifelong exploration of Eastern philosophy, spirituality and the psychological sciences, Batalha weaves together traditions including Yoga, Tantra, Buddhism and Shamanism, exploring the relationship between psychological healing and spiritual awakening.

Rather than presenting these ideas through a self-help book, she has chosen the medium of fiction to make complex philosophical and psychological themes accessible through an immersive human story.

Although fictional, the novel draws inspiration from Batalha's own experiences and cross-cultural explorations, bringing together perspectives from the psychological sciences and ancient wisdom traditions.

With readers comparing its spirit of adventure and self-discovery to The Alchemist, The Celestine Prophecy and The Peaceful Warrior, *Echoes of the Timeless* offers an alternative for those who prefer to explore life's deeper questions through storytelling rather than conventional self-help.

Now in its second edition, the book is available internationally in paperback, ebook and audiobook formats.

**ABOUT THE AUTHOR**

Catia Batalha is a Portuguese-born New Zealand psychotherapist, author and Yoga philosophy and psychology teacher. Having spent much of her life exploring the intersection of Eastern wisdom traditions and Western psychological approaches, her work is devoted to the themes of healing, consciousness, self-discovery and human transformation.

CB Dharma Press

Editorial Team

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New Zealand psychotherapist's debut novel wins four international literary awards in 2026 News Provided By CB Dharma Press November 11, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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