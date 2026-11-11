Central Pacific Construction Completes Major Renovations At Mission Oaks Annex In Atascadero

Mission Oaks Annex is a major shopping center in Atascadero, California.

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Central Pacific Construction recently completed a comprehensive exterior and interior improvement project at Mission Oaks Annex, an 80,000-square-foot shopping center on El Camino Real in Atascadero. Serving California's Central Coast since 1997, Central Pacific Construction specializes in residendial and commercial renovations, new construction, and tenant improvements and restaurant construction.A familiar destination for shoppers, Mission Oaks Annex is anchored by Big 5 Sporting Goods, Grocery Outlet, Dollar Tree, Subway, T-Mobile, and Wingstop. The project refreshed the shopping center's exterior while preparing interior spaces.The scope encompassed the entire shopping center, addressing aging stucco finishes, worn coatings, and deteriorated decorative elements common to early California-influenced commercial buildings throughout the Central Coast. Work included repairing and repainting the shopping center's sign, improving the property's visibility from El Camino Real.The Paso Robles contractor's crew removed multiple layers of aging elastomeric paint from exterior walls throughout the property, then repaired deteriorated stucco sections where needed. The team also installed new rafters where necessary, repainted exterior walls, walkway ceiling lids, and exposed wood members and rafters, following safety practices that allowed businesses to remain open during the project.The vacant former Big Lots interior renovation included removing merchandise racks that had been bolted in, along with the embedded anchor bolts. Crews replaced ceiling tiles, repaired the existing fire sprinkler system, and completed extensive drywall repairs. The improvements created a clean, functional foundation for the next occupant and support the continued evolution of Mission Oaks Annex as a local retail destination.A key aspect of the project for the Paso Robles contractor crew was maintaining safe daily access for tenants and customers during construction. Mission Oaks Annex remained open during the renovation, requiring careful coordination of scaffolding, lifts, materials and work crews around active storefronts and customer traffic.This type of occupied commercial renovation requires detailed planning, communication and scheduling to minimize disruption while maintaining progress.“The project was a large accomplishment, and the local tenants, customers and, most importantly, the building owner were very happy with the final results,” said Frank Cueva, owner and operator of Central Pacific Construction.Central Pacific Construction, LLC is at 440 Via Del Salinas, Paso Robles. For more information visit buildcpconstruction, or call (805) 471-4749.

Jackie Iddings

Access Publishing

+ +1 8052265720

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Central Pacific Construction completes major renovations at Mission Oaks Annex in Atascadero News Provided By Access Publishing November 11, 2026, 23:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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