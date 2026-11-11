Uncontested U.S. House Races Could Boost Pro-Crypto Lawmakers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) More than a week after Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress, 14 House and Senate races still have not been called. While the final roster is still forming, crypto-focused political action committees (PACs) have already put support behind several candidates in the remaining contests, and advocates say the next challenge is ensuring lawmakers understand the industry as the 2028 cycle approaches.

According to Stand With Crypto, every candidate it backed in the uncalled races is either strongly pro-crypto or has not publicly stated a position. As advocacy groups prepare to educate new members, the outcome of the last undecided races could shift the balance of crypto supporters in Washington.

14 races remain uncalled after Democrats secured control of the US House and Senate, leaving room for additional crypto-friendly members. Crypto PACs backed three House candidates in races still undecided: two incumbents and a Louisiana candidate heading to a runoff. Stand With Crypto says candidates in these races are either strongly supportive of crypto or have no stated position-an opening for targeted outreach. The Blockchain Association plans a January fly-in to brief newly elected lawmakers as part of its longer-term education push. Blockchain Association policy officials argue that lawmakers' age may correlate more closely with crypto voting behavior than party affiliation.

Key takeawaysThree crypto-backed bids remain on ice in the House

In the US House races still awaiting final results, crypto PAC activity has been concentrated in contests that range from active incumbency to a late-stage runoff.

In Alaska's US House race, Rep. Nick Begich leads. His campaign received support from Defend American Jobs, the Republican-facing affiliate of Fairshake, which backed him with $508,142 during the August primary.

In North Carolina, Rep. David Rouzer is leading in the state's 7th District. Defend American Jobs also contributed to Rouzer's bid, providing $150,600.

Louisiana's remaining uncertainty is tied to a runoff rather than a final election result. State Sen. Blake Miguez is set to face Chauna Banks on Dec. 12 for Louisiana's 6th District. The Fellowship PAC backed Miguez with $250,000.

Meanwhile, at least one race has already been resolved. On the morning of Nov. 11, the Associated Press called the South Carolina 2nd District seat for incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson. Stand With Crypto rates Wilson as “strongly supportive of crypto.” That win increased the group's House tally to 246 crypto supporters and 107 opponents, while the Senate stood at 50 supporters and 33 opponents.

Why undecided candidates could become a leverage point

Beyond the PAC spending, the more strategic issue for crypto advocates is the status of candidates who have not made their views clear.

For the remaining races, Stand With Crypto categorizes each candidate as either strongly supportive of crypto or as having no stated position. In comments to Cointelegraph, Lindsay Fraser, Chief Policy Officer at the Blockchain Association, highlighted what she sees as the opportunity in that second category.

Fraser said the candidates without public crypto positions create“an opportunity,” framing the period before lawmakers take office as a window in which education and relationship-building could shape future engagement.

Advocates are particularly focused on what that means when control of Congress changes. The leadership shift following the“blue wave” raises expectations that policy priorities could evolve quickly, but it also means new lawmakers may enter the process with limited background on blockchain technology and digital-asset regulation.

A January fly-in and the push to define the agenda early

The Blockchain Association's response is concrete: the group is preparing a January fly-in aimed at reaching newly elected lawmakers.

Fraser told Cointelegraph that the effort is designed to move legislators from limited familiarity to informed understanding before key decisions are made. She described roughly nearly one in four members of the incoming Congress as new. In her view, that creates a“blank slate” in terms of blockchain knowledge.

Fraser said the group's goal is to leave the 120th Congress with more members in the top tier of its ratings-those it characterizes as crypto-aligned. Stand With Crypto awards an A to candidates who strongly support crypto, while those that are more loosely supportive receive a B. Fraser characterized leaving the next session with more legislators in the A and B categories as a major win for the industry's longer-term policy trajectory.

Age may matter more than party in crypto voting

While party affiliation often dominates political analysis, Fraser argued that it may not be the best predictor of how lawmakers will approach crypto.

She said age appears to play a larger role in voting outcomes than party labels. According to her comments, members under 55 are“much more likely” to support the industry, and she noted that the incoming class skews younger.

That perspective ties back to the sector's strategic planning for 2028. Fraser said she wants the industry to enter the next election with candidates she described as“thoughtful” about the technology and the policy implications, to avoid what she framed as an outcome-driven, election-cycle dependency.

As additional races are called, the crypto community will be watching not only which candidates win, but also which of those wins bring previously undecided lawmakers into clearer alignment-either through formal positions or through the kind of early engagement advocates hope to deliver in the transition period.

For now, the key uncertainty is which of the remaining races will add supporters-or leave positions unchanged. With advocacy groups preparing outreach in January and the 2028 horizon already in focus, the next calls from election officials could meaningfully shape how much influence crypto policy has in the new Congress.

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