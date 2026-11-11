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Daqing Oilfield Gets New Smart Robotic Assistants


Date: 2026-11-11 06:16:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARBIN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long known as one of China's traditional industrial heartlands, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province built its reputation on industries such as steel, machinery and oil. Today, the province is seeking new growth engines as China pushes to upgrade its manufacturing sector and advance artificial intelligence.

In April, Heilongjiang introduced a package of policies supporting the intelligent robotics industry, targeting an industry value exceeding 10 billion yuan (about 1.5 billion U.S. dollars) by 2028 and aiming to foster three to five nationally competitive leading companies.

At Daqing Oilfield in Heilongjiang, China's largest onshore oilfield, companies are applying technologies developed from HIT's aerospace and robotics research to develop intelligent systems for deep resource extraction and hazardous operations, including oil tank inspection and cleaning.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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