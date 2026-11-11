Daqing Oilfield Implements The Dual-Carbon Strategy
Daqing Oilfield's cumulative power generation from new energy has surpassed 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours. Compared with the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period, its electrification rate has increased by 3.7 percentage points, the proportion of green power consumption has risen by 8.5 percentage points, and the share of non-fossil energy consumption has gone up by 8.3 percentage points.
The Lamadian Oilfield Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone is China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s first million-tonne low-carbon demonstration project for oilfields. It is equipped with photovoltaic and wind power facilities as well as the "La 360" heat pump station for industrial waste heat utilization. A supporting smart command center monitors the operation of new energy equipment, exploring a model for the green transformation of oilfields.CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment