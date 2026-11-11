Daqing Oilfield Implements The Dual-Carbon Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARBIN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daqing Oilfield is implementing the dual-carbon strategy. While ensuring stable production of conventional energy, it is vigorously developing new energy sources such as photovoltaic power, wind power and geothermal energy, speeding up the transformation from an oil and gas-dominated production model to a complementary multi-energy system.

Daqing Oilfield's cumulative power generation from new energy has surpassed 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours. Compared with the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period, its electrification rate has increased by 3.7 percentage points, the proportion of green power consumption has risen by 8.5 percentage points, and the share of non-fossil energy consumption has gone up by 8.3 percentage points.

The Lamadian Oilfield Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone is China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)'s first million-tonne low-carbon demonstration project for oilfields. It is equipped with photovoltaic and wind power facilities as well as the "La 360" heat pump station for industrial waste heat utilization. A supporting smart command center monitors the operation of new energy equipment, exploring a model for the green transformation of oilfields.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558