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Natural Gas Output Of The Maokou Formation In Daqing Oilfield's Sichuan-Chongqing Exploration Area Hits A New High


Date: 2026-11-11 06:16:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARBIN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daqing Oilfield announced that as of August 31, the cumulative natural gas output of the Maokou Formation in its Sichuan-Chongqing exploration area reached 1.001 billion cubic meters in 2026, surpassing the 1-billion-cubic-meter mark for the first time. It serves as an important milestone for the efficient and large-scale development of the formation.

In 2025, Daqing Oilfield achieved a total natural gas output of 6.1 billion cubic meters. The Songliao Basin, the core base for output growth, produced 5 billion cubic meters; as another key growth region, the Sichuan-Chongqing exploration area recorded an output of 1.1 billion cubic meters. At present, 21 gas wells in the Maokou Formation are in operation, with a stable daily output of 5.3 million cubic meters.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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