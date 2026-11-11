Natural Gas Output Of The Maokou Formation In Daqing Oilfield's Sichuan-Chongqing Exploration Area Hits A New High

In 2025, Daqing Oilfield achieved a total natural gas output of 6.1 billion cubic meters. The Songliao Basin, the core base for output growth, produced 5 billion cubic meters; as another key growth region, the Sichuan-Chongqing exploration area recorded an output of 1.1 billion cubic meters. At present, 21 gas wells in the Maokou Formation are in operation, with a stable daily output of 5.3 million cubic meters.

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