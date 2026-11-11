Teleflora Partners With Lionsgate For A Bold Floral Tribute To The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Immersive Floral Installation and Film-Inspired Bouquet Collection Invite Fans to Step into the World of Panem

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflora, the world's leading floral delivery service, is celebrating the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping with a larger-than-life floral installation at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, on display now through November 22, 2026. The display is part of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cornucopia Immersive Experience hosted by Lionsgate, which will celebrate the highly anticipated film ahead of its theatrical release on November 20, 2026.

Located just steps from AMC Theatres, the installation captures the film's striking new visual direction through vibrant colors and dramatic floral designs. Designed as an immersive photo opportunity, the installation invites fans to explore, snap photos and share in the excitement as the next chapter of the beloved franchise unfolds.

“Flowers have a unique ability to tell stories, evoke emotion and create lasting memories,” said John Ludwig, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Teleflora.“Through this collaboration, we're bringing that belief to life in a bold, unexpected way, inviting fans to experience a new era of The Hunger Games through the creativity and artistry of flowers.”

Extending the experience beyond the installation, Teleflora is also launching“Let Hope Bloom,” a curated collection of bouquets inspired by The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping that brings the spirit of the film into homes nationwide. Each arrangement is handcrafted and delivered by a local florist and features a keepsake container that can be enjoyed for years to come. The collection is available now through December 31, 2026.

Highlights from Teleflora's new“Let Hope Bloom” collection include:



Teleflora's Floral Spring Iris Bouquet (starting at $89.99) – A striking mix of hydrangea, roses, tulips, lilies and irises in shades of blue, yellow and white, inspired by the beauty of nature and the spirit of hope and renewal woven throughout the world of Panem.

Teleflora's Serene Reflections Bouquet ($119.99) – An elegant arrangement of white roses and delicate blooms in a silver jardiniere vase, evoking memories of love long lost.

Teleflora's Colors Of The Rainbow Bouquet (starting at $104.99) – Bursting with vibrant purple hydrangea, pink roses and orange lilies, this colorful arrangement captures the extravagance and dangerous beauty of the Arena.

Teleflora's Basket Of Joy ($49.99) – A charming collection of flowering kalanchoe and lush ivy in a natural woven basket, celebrating the beauty of nature and the enduring spirit of hope that blooms throughout Panem. Teleflora's Cherished Memories Bouquet ($109.99) – An elegant blend of green gladioli and lavender stock, this graceful arrangement evokes the beauty of remembrance and the enduring bonds of love and loyalty that transcend even the darkest moments.



To further celebrate the film's release, Teleflora will also host a sweepstakes, offering one lucky fan the chance to win The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping merchandise, along with two $100 Teleflora gift codes to purchase bouquets from the“Let Hope Bloom” collection. Fans can enter once the sweepstakes launches on Instagram by following @teleflora and @thehungergames, liking the post and commenting on what they're most excited about for the upcoming film.

To explore the bouquet collection inspired by The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping or shop Teleflora's handcrafted floral arrangements, delivered by local florists, visit .

About Teleflora:

Say everything and share your“Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora flowers – made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist. By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora – a part of The Wonderful Company – offers the kind of personal touch, artistry and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist – even if that neighborhood is across the country. Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit , or follow Teleflora on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About Lionsgate:

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping:

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena, setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production in London.

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