The Royal Canadian Legion Hosts Canada's 2026 National Remembrance Day Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAF CF-18s, and RCMP Black Hawk flypasts honour Canada's Fallen

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 35,000 people gathered in person at Canada's National War Memorial for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa this year. Significant milestones marked the occasion, including the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion itself, founded by Veterans and emerging in the wake of the First World War. Special mention was made of the four members of the Canadian Armed Forces who died less than a month ago after a tragic incident at CFB Wainwright where they were training at the time. Many others were injured, some remain in hospital.

“Remembrance Day is about honouring over 120,000 Canadian Veterans who have given their lives in service to Canada,” says Legion Dominion President Sharon McKeown.“We must never forget their sacrifice and their willingness to put their lives on the line for us.”

The Royal Canadian Legion event began with the Veteran's Parade, followed by marching contingents, a 21-gun salute, and traditional elements such as the playing of The Last Post and two minutes of silence at exactly 11:00 am. A flypast of two CF-18s and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police Black Hawk helicopter added deep significance as Canada honoured its Fallen.

The Act of Remembrance was read in English, French and the Indigenous language of Ojibwe.

This year's National Silver Cross Mothe Mrs. Virginia Hicks laid a wreath on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada, and in Remembrance of her daughter, Sapper Mariebeth Short. Mariebeth was killed in the line of duty while training at Petawawa, Ontario in 2002, when the light armoured vehicle she was traveling in, rolled.

Other special guests who laid wreaths at the base of the National War Memorial, included the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, Her Excellency Louise Arbour; the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney; the Minister of Veterans Affairs, the Honourable Jill McKnight; the Speaker of the House, the Honourable Francis Scarpaleggia; the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan; Legion Dominion President Mrs. Sharon McKeown; representatives of the youth of Canada who were also senior winners of the Legion's National Youth Remembrance Contests; RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme; and on behalf of the Diplomatic Corps Services, the Ambassador of Armenia to Canada, Her Excellency Anahit Harutyunyan. Representatives of Veteran groups, organizations, and individuals also laid wreaths in tribute to those who have given their lives in service to this country.

Special music was provided throughout the service by members of the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Ottawa Children's Choir.

After the ceremony, hundreds placed their Poppies on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in an additional act of Remembrance. On Remembrance Day evening in Ottawa, thousands of animated Poppies representing Canada's Fallen were scheduled to cascade down the Senate building and the National Arts Centre, from 6:30 pm ET until midnight.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

