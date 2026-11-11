Atlasclear Adds Ninth Correspondent To A Clearing Platform That Grew Revenue 85% In Fiscal 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Correspondent Network Grows to Nine Signed Agreements on Infrastructure Already in Place-

-Revenue Growth Achieved Before Material Contributions from Newly Signed Correspondents-

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH) (“AtlasClear” or the“Company”), a company building regulated financial infrastructure for smaller institutions, fintechs and advisors, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.) (“AtlasClearing”), has signed its ninth correspondent broker-dealer agreement.

Key Facts



Nine signed correspondent broker-dealer agreements through AtlasClearing.

Fiscal 2026 revenue of $20.1 million, up 85%, before material contributions from newly signed correspondents.

Stock locate revenue grew to approximately $6.8 million from $0.3 million, and sources other than commissions represented approximately 54% of total revenue.

Stockholders' equity of $21.1 million at June 30, 2026, up from a deficit of $6.8 million, and cash more than doubled to $15.4 million without the use of an at-the-market offering or equity line.

Correspondent revenue sources span clearing, account services, technology, specialized securities processing, money movement, interest-related income, and stock locate and securities lending.

AtlasClearing net capital of approximately $14.4 million at June 30, 2026, up 29% year over year, with excess net capital of approximately $14.1 million, well above the $10 million threshold the National Securities Clearing Corporation requires of firms that clear for introducing brokers.

Infrastructure investments have shortened onboarding timelines and expanded capacity to onboard multiple correspondents concurrently. Correspondent clearing is a specialized market, with 25 FINRA member firms identifying it as their primary business, according to FINRA's 2026 Industry Snapshot.



“Our fiscal 2026 results were built before our newly signed correspondents made any material contribution. Revenue grew 85%, stockholders' equity turned positive and cash more than doubled, and that is the AtlasClear the numbers already show,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear Holdings.“We have built the engine. The capital, technology and operating infrastructure are in place, and each correspondent we bring on adds accounts and trading activity that can generate revenue across clearing, account services and interest income with only incremental additional expense. With nine agreements signed, the correspondent network is the next layer of growth on top of that.”

“Nine signed agreements tell us broker-dealers want a clearing partner built around their business, and our team is converting that demand into activity on the platform,” said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear Holdings and Chairman of AtlasClearing, Inc.“We are working through multiple conversions at once, and as each firm goes live, its accounts and trading activity flow into a clearing operation that is already built, well capitalized and compliant. That activity is not yet a material part of our reported results, and we expect it to build as these firms become operational.”

With nine correspondent agreements signed and additional broker-dealer discussions under way, AtlasClear continues to expand its clearing network while focusing on converting new relationships into active, revenue-generating business.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. is building a technology-enabled financial services platform designed for trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its wholly owned subsidiary AtlasClearing, Inc. (formerly Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc.), a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, its pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., and its planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear Holdings seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of investment banking, brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. The Company's common stock remains listed on the NYSE American, where trading has been suspended pending the Company's appeal of the Exchange's delisting determination, and is currently quoted on the OTC market under the symbol“ATCH.” For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or X and visit .

To stay up to date on AtlasClear's platform strategy and market perspective, subscribe to the Company's YouTube channel and watch the Clearing the View by AtlasClear video series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect AtlasClear Holdings' current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the onboarding and conversion of newly signed correspondent broker-dealers, the timing and amount of potential revenue contributions, expansion of the Company's clearing, stock locate, stock loan, securities lending and margin businesses, operating efficiencies, anticipated benefits of strategic initiatives and proposed acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Ark Financial Services, Inc., the planned acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming and the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, the Company's appeal of the NYSE American's determination to delist its common stock and its ability to restore trading on the NYSE American, a potential reverse stock split, the quotation of the common stock on the OTC market, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors including the outcome of the Company's appeal of the NYSE American's determination to delist its common stock, the risk that trading in the common stock does not resume on the NYSE American and that the common stock is delisted, the Company's ability to effect a reverse stock split and to satisfy the NYSE American's continued listing standards, the limited liquidity and potential volatility of the common stock while it is quoted on the OTC market, the effect of the trading suspension or any delisting on the market price of the common stock, the Company's ability to raise capital, and its existing agreements and pending acquisitions, the risk that a definitive agreement for the proposed acquisition of an institutional digital asset business, which is the subject of a non-binding letter of intent (other than certain customary provisions), is not executed, the risk that proposed acquisitions are not completed on the anticipated terms or at all, including the risk that the Ark Financial Services transaction does not receive FINRA approval or stockholder approval or satisfy other closing conditions, the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals, including for the acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, difficulties integrating acquired businesses or realizing their anticipated benefits, dilution from the issuance of AtlasClear common stock, delays in onboarding correspondent broker-dealers, failure of correspondent relationships to generate anticipated revenue, termination of clearing agreements, changes in economic or political conditions or applicable laws, changes in trading activity and market conditions, regulatory developments, challenges in executing the Company's business strategy, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

AtlasClear undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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