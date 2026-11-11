Pemi Is Rethinking Perimenopause Wellness With A $99 Monthly Bundle And 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award-recognized women's wellness brand is making daily perimenopause support simpler, more convenient, and easier to try with its innovative oral dissolving strips.

New York, NY, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pemi, the women's wellness brand on a mission to make perimenopause less overwhelming, today announced a new $99 monthly subscription for its three-product bundle, backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee on subscription purchases.







Pemi's Calm Mood, Restful Sleep and Mental Clarity oral strips, each individually packaged.

The announcement marks another step in Pemi's mission to simplify daily wellness for women navigating perimenopause, a stage of life that can bring unexpected changes to sleep, mood, energy, and overall well-being.

Rather than adding more pills, complicated routines, and guesswork to women's lives, Pemi offers a refreshingly simple alternative: oral dissolving wellness strips designed to fit into everyday life.

A Simpler Approach to Perimenopause Wellness

For many women, perimenopause arrives without much warning. Sleep patterns change. Energy feels different. Mood shifts become harder to predict. And finding the right wellness support can feel like navigating an endless aisle of supplements, each promising something different.

Pemi was created to challenge that experience.

The bundle brings together the brand's three signature products in one convenient monthly subscription: Luna for calm mood, Clara for mental clarity, and Sera for restful sleep. Women can use the strip or strips that fit what they need.

Each formula is delivered through an oral dissolving strip that melts on the tongue in about 30 seconds, offering an alternative to traditional capsules, powders, and complicated supplement regimens, with no water needed.

The result is easy, targeted support designed for women who want to prioritize themselves without adding another overwhelming task to their day.

Three Products in One Monthly Subscription

With the introduction of its $99 monthly bundle subscription, Pemi is making it easier for women to keep all three formulas on hand.

The subscription brings together Luna, Sera, and Clara, giving customers access to all three formulas in one convenient offering.

The bundle reflects a central philosophy behind Pemi: women shouldn't need an overflowing supplement cabinet or a complicated routine to make their well-being a priority.

A 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee Designed to Build Confidence

In addition to the new bundle subscription price, Pemi is introducing a 90-day money-back guarantee across its subscription offerings.

The guarantee is designed to give women more confidence when trying something new, recognizing that finding products that fit individual needs and preferences can take time.

Whether subscribing to an individual Pemi product or the bundle, customers have a longer window to evaluate their experience, subject to the guarantee's terms.

For a brand focused on reducing the overwhelm surrounding perimenopause, the policy represents another way to make wellness feel more approachable.

An Award-Recognized Brand With a Bigger Mission

Pemi's latest announcement follows growing recognition for its approach to perimenopause wellness, including being named a Best Perimenopause Supplement in a previously published feature.

But Pemi's ambitions extend beyond supplements.

The brand is working to help change the conversation around perimenopause, a life stage that millions of women experience but that has historically received too little attention, education, and open discussion.

Through educational content, authentic conversations, and in-person community experiences, Pemi aims to create spaces where women can connect, share their stories, and feel less alone in what they're experiencing.

The company's philosophy is rooted in a simple belief: women deserve better conversations, better options, and more support during this stage of life.

Making Perimenopause Wellness Feel Less Complicated

As awareness of perimenopause continues to grow, Pemi is positioning itself at the intersection of women's wellness, convenience, and community.

Its $99 monthly bundle and 90-day money-back guarantee represent the brand's latest efforts to remove friction from the process of finding wellness support women will stick with.

For women who are tired of complicated supplement schedules, overflowing pill organizers, and trying to figure everything out on their own, Pemi offers a different approach.

Less overwhelm. Fewer pills. More room to feel like yourself.

Explore Pemi's complete wellness bundle, available for $99 per month through subscription.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.







Pemi makes oral dissolving strips designed for women navigating perimenopause.

About Pemi

Pemi is a women-founded and women-owned wellness brand built specifically for perimenopause, made to meet women earlier in the transition, often in their late 30s and 40s. Pemi makes three oral dissolving strips, Luna for calm mood, Clara for mental clarity, and Sera for restful sleep, with no pills, no powders, and no water: each strip is placed on the tongue and melts in about 30 seconds. Women choose the one or ones that fit what they need. Pemi is a direct-to-consumer brand shipping in the United States.

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Contact

contact [at] pemiwellness.com

