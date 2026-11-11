BCP Investment Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total investment income
|$
|13,890
|$
|18,940
|$
|46,653
|$
|43,688
|Net expenses
|9,310
|10,092
|29,665
|25,943
|Net Investment Income
|4,580
|8,848
|16,988
|17,745
|Net realized gain (loss) on investments
|(8,880
|)
|(2,678
|)
|(21,384
|)
|(18,691
|)
|Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|(8,465
|)
|15,525
|(27,837
|)
|18,250
|Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized v gains (losses) on investments
|(190
|)
|1,935
|(409
|)
|1,726
|Net realized and unrealized appreciation v (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes
|(17,535
|)
|14,782
|(49,630
|)
|1,285
|Realized gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt
|(532
|)
|-
|(892
|)
|-
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|$
|(13,487
|)
|$
|23,630
|$
|(33,534
|)
|$
|19,030
|Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share:
|Basic:
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|1.88
|$
|(2.70
|)
|$
|1.84
|Diluted:
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|1.86
|$
|(2.70
|)
|$
|1.83
|Net Investment Income Per Common Share:
|Basic:
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.71
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.72
|Diluted:
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.71
|Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic
|12,383,625
|12,549,643
|12,398,946
|10,337,858
|Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted
|12,383,625
|12,726,646
|12,398,946
|10,397,936
Investment Income
The composition of the Company's investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, was as follows:
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Interest income, excluding CLO equity income and purchase discount accretion
|$
|8,790
|$
|11,032
|$
|27,989
|$
|27,127
|Purchase discount accretion
|1,657
|3,618
|6,660
|3,634
|Payment-in-kind income
|2,057
|2,705
|7,840
|8,215
|CLO income
|160
|79
|160
|371
|Dividend income from Joint Ventures
|1,081
|1,500
|3,470
|4,130
|Fees and other income
|145
|6
|534
|211
|Investment Income
|$
|13,890
|$
|18,940
|$
|46,653
|$
|43,688
|Less: Purchase discount accretion
|$
|(1,657
|)
|$
|(3,618
|)
|$
|(6,660
|)
|$
|(3,634
|)
|Core Investment Income
|$
|12,233
|$
|15,322
|$
|39,993
|$
|40,054
Fair Value of Investments
The composition of the Company's investment portfolio as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, at cost and fair value was as follows:
|($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Security Type
| Cost/Amortized
Cost
|Fair Value
| Fair Value
Percentage of
Total
Portfolio
| Cost/Amortized
Cost
|Fair Value
| Fair Value
Percentage of
Total
Portfolio
|First Lien Debt
|$
|304,260
|$
|278,099
|64.0
|%
|$
|360,556
|$
|344,126
|68.7
|%
|Second Lien Debt
|45,023
|34,102
|7.9
|%
|49,777
|42,183
|8.4
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|29,440
|23,461
|5.4
|%
|27,487
|25,339
|5.1
|%
|Collateralized Loan Obligations
|16,467
|15,684
|3.6
|%
|1,381
|1,789
|0.4
|%
|Joint Ventures
|66,338
|45,132
|10.4
|%
|64,403
|48,165
|9.6
|%
|Equity
|47,594
|37,446
|8.6
|%
|44,413
|39,193
|7.8
|%
|Asset Manager Affiliates(1)
|17,791
|-
|-
|17,791
|-
|-
|Derivatives
|31
|319
|0.1
|%
|31
|180
|0.0
|%
|Total
|$
|526,944
|$
|434,243
|100.0
|%
|$
|565,839
|$
|500,975
|100.0
|%
(1) Represents the equity investment in the Asset Manager Affiliates.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $282.4 million (par value) of outstanding borrowings at a current weighted average interest rate of 7.0%, of which approximately $182.0 million par value had a fixed rate and $100.4 million par value had a floating rate.
As of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, the fair values of investments and cash were as follows:
|($ in thousands)
|Security Type
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|2,347
|$
|3,721
|Restricted Cash
|3,583
|8,782
|First Lien Debt
|278,099
|344,126
|Second Lien Debt
|34,102
|42,183
|Subordinated Debt
|23,461
|25,339
|Equity
|37,446
|39,193
|Collateralized Loan Obligations
|15,684
|1,789
|Joint Ventures
|45,132
|48,165
|Derivatives
|319
|180
|Total
|$
|440,173
|$
|513,478
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had unrestricted cash of $2.3 million and restricted cash of $3.6 million, compared to $2.5 million and $5.2 million as of June 30, 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $49.6 million of available borrowing capacity under the KeyBank Credit Facility.
Interest Rate Risk
The Company's investment income is affected by fluctuations in various interest rates, including SOFR and prime rates.
As of September 30, 2026, approximately 86.3% of the Company's Debt Securities Portfolio at par value was floating rate, with a spread to an interest rate index such as SOFR or the prime rate. Approximately 95.9% of these floating rate loans contain floors ranging between 0.50% and 5.25%. We generally expect that future portfolio investments will predominantly be floating rate investments.
In periods of rising or declining interest rates, the cost of the portion of the Company's debt associated with its fixed rate borrowings would remain the same, while the interest rate on borrowings under the KeyBank Credit Facility would fluctuate with changes in interest rates.
Generally, the Company would expect that an increase in the base rate index for floating rate investment assets would increase gross investment income and a decrease in the base rate index for such assets would decrease gross investment income (in either case, such increase/decrease may be limited by interest rate floors/minimums for certain investment assets).
| Impact on net investment income from
a change in interest rates at:
|($ in thousands)
| 1 %
| 2 %
| 3 %
|Increase in interest rate
|$
|2,144
|$
|4,287
|$
|6,431
|Decrease in interest rate
|$
|(2,112
|)
|$
|(4,032
|)
|$
|(5,324
|)
Conference Call and Webcast
We will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss our third quarter 2026 financial results. To access the call, stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts should dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 2135550.
A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after the live call through November 19, 2026.
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at . The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call at in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.
About BCP Investment Corporation
BCP Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BCIC) is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the“Investment Company Act”). BCIC's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. BCIC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P.
BCIC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on BCIC's website at
About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit
BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity and private credit strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades.
Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit .
BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.
Transaction Advisors
Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of ICMB, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP is serving as the Special Committee's counsel and Dechert LLP is serving as counsel to ICMB. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as counsel to BCIC.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. ICMB's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. ICMB seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15 million. ICMB's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about ICMB, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains“forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction between ICMB and BCIC pursuant to the Merger Agreement dated November 11, 2026, by and among ICMB, BCIC, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCIC. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction such as improved operations, enhanced revenues and cash flow, growth potential, market profile and financial strength; the competitive ability and position of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“potential,”“intend,”“expect,”“endeavor,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“overestimate,”“underestimate,”“believe,”“could,”“project,”“predict,”“continue,”“target” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) that one or more closing conditions to the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including the required approval by the stockholders of ICMB may not be obtained; (2) the risk that the Mergers or other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement may not be completed in the time frame expected by ICMB and BCIC or at all; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; (5) uncertainty with respect to the trading levels of shares of the combined company's common stock on NASDAQ; (6) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the proposed transaction or integrating the businesses of ICMB and BCIC; (7) the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy; (8) difficulties and delays in achieving synergies and cost savings of the combined company; (9) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (10) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the Merger Agreement; (11) the risk that stockholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated Mergers or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (12) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (13) changes in laws or regulations or interpretations of current laws and regulations that would impact BCIC's classification as a business development company; and (14) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings ICMB and BCIC have made with the SEC, and will be contained in the materials ICMB and BCIC will file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transactions under the Merger Agreement, including BCIC's registration statement on Form N-14 (the“ Registration Statement”), which will include ICMB's proxy statement on Schedule 14A that also constitutes a prospectus of BCIC (the“ Proxy Statement/Prospectus”).
Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (2) expected synergies and savings associated with merger transactions effectuated by the Company; (3) the ability of the Company and/or its adviser to implement its business strategy; (4) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (5) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including but not limited to the impact of inflation; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) business prospects and the prospects of the Company's portfolio companies; (8) contractual arrangements with third parties; (9) any future financings by the Company; (10) the ability of Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (11) the Company's ability to fund any unfunded commitments; (12) any future distributions by the Company; (13) changes in regional or national economic conditions and their impact on the industries in which we invest; and (14) other changes in the conditions of the industries in which we invest and other factors enumerated in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC. Although the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that it may make directly to you or through reports that the Company in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.
The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, neither ICMB nor BCIC undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the Mergers, BCIC plans to file with the SEC the Registration Statement that will include the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, ICMB will mail the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus and Registration Statement will each contain important information about BCIC, ICMB, the Mergers and related matters. STOCKHOLDERS OF ICMB AND BCIC ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT BCIC, ICMB, THE MERGERS AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documentation filed with the SEC free of charge at the SEC's website, and for documents filed by BCIC, from BCIC's website at and for documents filed by ICMB, from ICMB's website at The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.
Participation in the Solicitation
ICMB, its directors and certain of its executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of ICMB in connection with the proposed Mergers. Information about the directors and executive officers of ICMB is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed by ICMB with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and its proxy statement for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025. Additional information regarding the directors and executive officers of ICMB will be contained in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus when it becomes available. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.
No Offer or Solicitation
The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposals included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.
Contacts:
BCP Investment Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 3rd floor
New York, NY 10022
href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..
Brandon Satoren
Chief Financial Officer
...
(212) 891-2880
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
...
(212) 836-9611
The Equity Group Inc.
Val Ferraro
...
(212) 836-9633
| BCP INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Investments at fair value:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $370,767 and $433,213, respectively)
|$
|329,550
|$
|409,735
|Non-controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost of $114,217 and $90,294, respectively)
|97,681
|80,585
|Controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost of $41,960 and $42,332, respectively)
|7,012
|10,655
|Total Investments at fair value (amortized cost of $526,944 and $565,839, respectively)
|$
|434,243
|$
|500,975
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,347
|3,721
|Restricted cash
|3,583
|8,782
|Interest receivable
|4,436
|5,793
|Receivable for unsettled trades
|1,180
|-
|Dividend receivable
|892
|845
|Other assets
|2,781
|3,525
|Total Assets
|$
|449,462
|$
|523,641
|LIABILITIES
|2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $5 and $312, respectively)
|$
|9,995
|$
|49,688
|2028 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $641 and $851, respectively)
|34,359
|34,149
|2029 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $1,034 and $-, respectively)
|58,966
|-
|2030 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $2,104 and $2,423, respectively)
|72,896
|72,577
|2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $92 and $102, respectively)
|1,908
|1,898
|Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $- and $825, respectively)
|-
|106,804
|KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,752 and $904, respectively)
|98,628
|41,765
|Management and incentive fees payable
|1,551
|1,865
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|2,280
|1,714
|Accrued interest payable
|6,205
|4,025
|Total Liabilities
|$
|286,788
|$
|314,485
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 common shares authorized; 14,020,769 issued, and 12,387,452 outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and 14,003,016 issued, and 12,541,858 outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|$
|124
|$
|125
|Capital in excess of par value
|809,179
|811,111
|Total distributable (loss) earnings
|(646,629
|)
|(602,080
|)
|Total Net Assets
|$
|162,674
|$
|209,156
|Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|$
|449,462
|$
|523,641
|Net Asset Value Per Common Share
|$
|13.13
|$
|16.68
| BCP INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|Interest income:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|$
|9,696
|$
|13,295
|$
|31,784
|$
|29,058
|Non-controlled affiliated investments
|911
|1,434
|3,025
|2,074
|Total interest income
|10,607
|14,729
|34,809
|31,132
|Payment-in-kind income:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments(1)
|1,831
|2,507
|6,928
|7,714
|Non-controlled affiliated investments
|226
|198
|912
|501
|Total payment-in-kind income
|2,057
|2,705
|7,840
|8,215
|Dividend income:
|Non-controlled affiliated investments
|1,081
|1,500
|3,470
|4,130
|Total dividend income
|1,081
|1,500
|3,470
|4,130
|Fees and other income:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|71
|6
|340
|128
|Non-controlled affiliated investments
|74
|-
|194
|83
|Total fees and other income
|145
|6
|534
|211
|Total investment income
|$
|13,890
|$
|18,940
|$
|46,653
|$
|43,688
|EXPENSES
|Management fees
|1,551
|1,808
|4,885
|4,719
|Performance-based incentive fees
|-
|1,069
|873
|2,956
|Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs
|5,560
|5,514
|17,307
|14,042
|Professional fees
|760
|621
|2,389
|1,476
|Administrative services expense
|652
|505
|1,760
|1,365
|Directors' expense
|123
|154
|369
|440
|Other general and administrative expenses
|664
|609
|2,082
|1,133
|Total expenses
|$
|9,310
|$
|10,280
|$
|29,665
|$
|26,131
|Waiver of performance-based incentive fees
|-
|(188
|)
|-
|(188
|)
|Net expenses
|9,310
|10,092
|29,665
|25,943
|NET INVESTMENT INCOME
|$
|4,580
|$
|8,848
|$
|16,988
|$
|17,745
|REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES) ON INVESTMENTS:
|Net realized gains (losses) from investment transactions
|Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|$
|(8,872
|)
|$
|(1,318
|)
|$
|(21,268
|)
|$
|(11,047
|)
|Non-controlled affiliated investments
|(8
|)
|(1,360
|)
|(116
|)
|(1,452
|)
|Controlled affiliated investments
|-
|-
|-
|(6,192
|)
|Net realized gain (loss) on investments
|(8,880
|)
|(2,678
|)
|(21,384
|)
|(18,691
|)
|Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|(5,994
|)
|12,773
|(17,878
|)
|14,662
|Non-controlled affiliated investments
|(2,654
|)
|3,114
|(6,827
|)
|(1,042
|)
|Controlled affiliated investments
|91
|(362
|)
|(3,271
|)
|4,651
|Derivatives
|92
|-
|139
|(21
|)
|Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|(8,465
|)
|15,525
|(27,837
|)
|18,250
|Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments
|(190
|)
|1,935
|(409
|)
|1,726
|Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes
|(17,535
|)
|14,782
|(49,630
|)
|1,285
|Realized gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt
|(532
|)
|-
|(892
|)
|-
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|$
|(13,487
|)
|$
|23,630
|$
|(33,534
|)
|$
|19,030
|Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share:
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations – Basic
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|1.88
|$
|(2.70
|)
|$
|1.84
|Weighted average common stock outstanding – Basic
|12,383,625
|12,549,643
|12,398,946
|10,337,858
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations – Diluted
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|1.86
|$
|(2.70
|)
|$
|1.83
|Weighted average common stock outstanding – Diluted
|12,383,625
|12,726,646
|12,398,946
|10,397,936
|Net Investment Income Per Common Share:
|Net investment income (loss) - Basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.71
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.72
|Net investment income (loss) - Diluted
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.71
(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company received $0.1 million and less than $0.1 million, respectively, of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company received $0.7 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item.
1 Core investment income represents reported total investment income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, less the impact of purchase discount accretion in connection with the Garrison Capital Inc. (“GARS”), Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (“HCAP”), and Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC”) mergers. BCIC believes presenting core investment income and the related per share amount is a useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance due to the unique circumstance giving rise to the purchase accounting adjustment. However, core investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for total investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, core investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing BCIC's financial performance.
2 Net leverage is calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and (B) NAV. BCIC believes presenting a net leverage ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure because it reflects the Company's financial condition net of $5.9 million and $7.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively. However, the net leverage ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for the regulatory asset coverage ratio and other similar information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the net leverage ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing BCIC's financial condition.
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