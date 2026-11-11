Return-To-Office Push Gets Offices To 50% For The First Time Since 2020

Download the latest data in the XY Sense Q2 & Q3 2026 Workplace Utilization Index

Global office utilization reached 50% in September 2026, the first time offices have been this busy since early 2020.

The extra attendance is landing unevenly. In Q3, Tuesday reached 55%, Wednesday 54% and Thursday 52%, turning what used to be a two-day midweek peak into a three-day block.

Sensor data from 63,000+ workspaces shows peak-day demand, and how teams use occupancy data to free up rooms and cut quiet-day costs ahead of 2027 planning.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global office utilization reached 50% in September 2026, the first time offices have been this busy since early 2020, according to the latest XY Sense Workplace Utilization Index. The 2026 H2 edition draws on anonymized sensor data from more than 63,000 workspaces and over 200 billion data points across eight countries, covering April to September 2026.Utilization averaged 46% across the two quarters, up from a 2025 average of 43% and 27% in 2023. The northern summer barely slowed attendance. July and August held at 46% and 45%, then September rose five points as teams came back from the break.The extra attendance is landing unevenly. In Q3, Tuesday reached 55%, Wednesday 54% and Thursday 52%, turning what used to be a two-day midweek peak into a three-day block. Monday sat at 43% and Friday at 35%. Friday posted the biggest gain of any day, up five points since Q1 2026, but it still sits 20 points below Tuesday.Inside the building, demand moved around. Enclosed meeting rooms were the most used space type at 62%, up six points from the last edition, yet 40% of nearly 20 million meeting room sessions had one person in the room. Desk utilization rose from 42% in Q1 to 47% in Q3, while events fell from 49% to 33% and training rooms from 61% to 46%. Unused desks dropped to 23.7% on an average day, the lowest in three reporting periods.A desk-sharing ratio built around a Tuesday and Wednesday peak assumed demand would fall away on either side. With Thursday now just as busy, that ratio is under pressure three days a week instead of two. Cutting desks to match the daily average will cause shortfalls from Tuesday to Thursday, while Monday and Friday still carry capacity that sits idle."Fifty percent is a big moment, and it's taken five years to get here. A couple of years ago some companies were piping white noise into their offices to make them feel less empty. Now for many, Tuesday to Thursday are packed and people are taking calls in the hallway because every small room is taken. Most buildings still run on desk ratios and a quarterly report, and that can't keep up with an office that changes hour to hour. If a room's booked and nobody turns up, release it. If a floor's empty on a Friday, shut it down. You can only do that with occupancy data you trust in real time, and that's where the next big gains in workplace performance will come from.”- Alex Birch, Co-Founder and CEO, XY SenseThree findings from the 2026 H2 edition are directly relevant to CRE leaders making space decisions heading into 2027:● Small enclosed rooms are carrying the office. Enclosed meeting rooms reached 62% utilization, phone booths and small pods 52%, and individual focus rooms 49%. Open collaboration areas (34%) and team breakouts (29%) remain near the bottom of the table despite small gains. Gensler's 2026 Global Workplace Survey found 64% of workers take calls in hallways because more suitable space isn't available.● Meeting rooms are full of one-person calls. 40% of meeting room sessions had one person in the room, 83% had three or fewer and 95% had six or fewer. Sessions with ten or more people made up just over 2%. Gensler found 65% of workers use meeting rooms for focus work because quiet space isn't available elsewhere, and 43% have canceled meetings because no room was free. A six-person room holding one person on a call looks fully used, while a team elsewhere in the building has nowhere to meet.● Desk demand is rising and shifting. Desk utilization rose from 42% in Q1 2026 to 47% in Q3, drawing level with collaboration space. Last edition, the growth showed up in collaboration areas, and this time it showed up at desks. People still use desks in short bursts, with 64% unused or occupied for less than three hours, so the desk works as a home base between meetings, catch-ups and coffee.Regional Context for CRE Portfolio Teams● The United Kingdom remains the highest-utilized market at 54% across Q2 and Q3. Singapore matched it in Q3 at 54%.● The United States averaged 42%, up from 35% in the last edition and a 2025 average of 33%. It reached 43% in Q2, its highest level since the pandemic.● Behind the UK, six markets now sit within five points of each other, between 42% and 47%. India rose from 44% to 49% in Q3 and Hong Kong from 40% to 45%. Australia held between 44% and 45%, and New Zealand edged up from 41% to 43%.Workplace leaders are now putting occupancy data to work well beyond analytics, connecting it to booking platforms and building systems to release no-show rooms, guide people to free space and match HVAC and lighting to who's actually in. The report includes a practical playbook for making that shift, covering where to start, how to get organized, and a maturity curve to benchmark where you sit today.The full XY Sense Workplace Utilization Index 2026 H2 edition is available at . It includes global, weekday and country-level utilization trends, desk, space-type and meeting size benchmarks, a leader Q&A on workplace priorities for 2027, and practical guidance on connecting occupancy data to the systems that run the building.About XY SenseXY Sense is the occupancy intelligence platform helping enterprise real estate leaders make smarter, faster workplace decisions. Our privacy-first, AI-powered sensors and real-time occupancy data deliver accuracy and integrations to reduce costs, improve building performance and create workplaces employees want to use. With offices across Australia, the US, UK and India, we support organizations in 30+ countries.

Rebecca Wood

XY Sense

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Return-to-Office Push Gets Offices to 50% for the First Time Since 2020 News Provided By XY Sense November 11, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



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