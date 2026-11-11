I-ESG Identifies Supply Chain Risks With AI, Verifies Them On The Ground: An ESG Due Diligence Collaboration In Malaysia

i-ESG's ESG Risk Management System in Supply Chain

Malaysia project links AI-led supplier assessments, local expertise and follow-up improvement management, with expansion to Indonesia planned.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- i-ESG and Control Union Malaysia conduct onsite assessments of a leading global corporation's key suppliers in Southeast Asia.AI-led diagnostics identify verification priorities, while a global inspection and certification organization with more than a century of experience validates findings onsite-with further expansion planned across Southeast Asia.A central challenge in ESG due diligence at overseas supplier sites is determining whether submitted documentation reflects how a facility actually operates. Assessment scores alone cannot fully reveal risks on the ground, and identified issues must translate into meaningful improvements. A recent onsite assessment of a key Malaysian supplier to a leading Korean global corporation has drawn industry attention for bringing AI-based diagnostics and verification by local experts into a single, connected process.The assessment was jointly conducted by i-ESG, a South Korean provider of AI-based ESG data solutions, and its global partner, Control Union Malaysia, an inspection and certification organization. i-ESG's supply chain ESG assessment solution analyzed questionnaire responses and supporting evidence to identify matters requiring verification before the visit. Onsite, document reviews, interviews with management and workers, and facility inspections were used to establish how the supplier's operations functioned in practice.Preparing for overseas due diligence involves far more than scheduling a site visit. It requires assessors who understand local regulations, languages and industry conditions, as well as advance agreement on access to supplier records and the scope of interviews and facility inspections. To make effective use of limited time onsite, preliminary diagnostics and field verification must follow a consistent set of questions and supporting evidence.This project focused on precisely that connection. Using its AI-based supply chain ESG assessment solution, i-ESG analyzed potential supplier risks and selected priorities for onsite verification. It also designed the assessment scope and coordinated arrangements among the commissioning company, the supplier and the assessment organization. Control Union Malaysia contributed local expertise by assigning a senior assessor whose experience matched the industry and verification scope.Founded in 1920, Control Union is a Netherlands-based global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) organization. Drawing on more than a century of experience and a network spanning approximately 80 countries, it provides services across a broad range of industries. Through this partnership, i-ESG established a due diligence framework that combines the efficiency of AI-based diagnostics with the onsite verification capabilities of an international assessment organization.A supply chain representative from the corporation that commissioned the assessment described the process of identifying risks through AI and then examining them closely onsite as highly efficient. The representative emphasized that the visit was a meaningful opportunity for the commissioning company and its supplier to examine vulnerabilities together and discuss improvements, rather than simply pass judgment on the supplier's performance. Both the company responsible for managing its supply chain and the supplier being assessed were able to identify practical improvements and review them together.Follow-up management is equally important. To ensure that onsite findings lead to action beyond the final report, companies must continue to track supplier-specific improvement targets and evidence of implementation. i-ESG's AI-based supply chain ESG assessment solution supports evidence-linked questionnaire assessments and AI risk analysis. It is designed to present improvement targets for each supplier and manage corrective action plans, implementation evidence and progress within the same system. This creates a continuous framework spanning preliminary diagnostics, onsite due diligence and subsequent improvement management.The approach has significant implications for global corporations and mid-sized companies that manufacture or source in Southeast Asia and trade with European markets, as well as businesses managing global supply chains. The requirements for managing embedded emissions in goods covered by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) differ from the human rights and environmental due diligence requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). Both, however, depend on reliable supplier information suited to the relevant regulatory framework and trading relationships. This underscores the importance of a system that connects document collection with appropriate onsite verification and follow-up management.“What supply chain managers need, alongside assessment scores, is actionable information on where to prioritize their response and what evidence to use to determine whether improvements have been made,” said Hun Lee, CSO overseeing external business strategy at i-ESG, and Ebnu Holdoon Shawal, Project Manager for Sustainability Assurance at Control Union Malaysia, in a joint statement.“By combining our strengths, we will help companies manage overseas supply chains against consistent criteria and support improvements among Southeast Asian suppliers responding to global regulatory and customer requirements.”i-ESG has established an integrated service framework through which global companies requiring overseas supply chain due diligence can entrust AI-based preliminary diagnostics, onsite verification by experienced local assessors and follow-up improvement management to a single coordinated process. Following the Malaysian project, the company plans to conduct overseas onsite assessments in Indonesia using the same approach before the end of the year. It intends to continue expanding into additional countries and industries, with Southeast Asia as a primary focus.Meanwhile, Control Union Malaysia is strengthening its position as a Centre of Excellence for sustainability assurance services in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. It provides independent third-party certification and verification services covering sustainability reporting, ESG disclosures, greenhouse gas emissions, climate-related information and sustainable supply chains.i-ESG is an AI-based ESG data solutions company that originated as an internal venture within POSCO Group, a Fortune 500 company, and became an independent legal entity in 2022. It provides ESG data, carbon and supply chain management solutions and related services.Media inquiries:...

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i-ESG Identifies Supply Chain Risks with AI, Verifies Them on the Ground: An ESG Due Diligence Collaboration in Malaysia News Provided By i-ESG November 11, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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