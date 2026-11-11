Sohail Khan Feels Fortunate To Be Born As Salim Khan's Son

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming reality show 'Alliance', has expressed his gratitude for being born as the son of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan.

The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of his parents, Salim Khan of Salim-Javed, and his wife Salma Khan.

He wrote in the caption,“ No children in the world can be more fortunate then this (sic)”.

Netizens took to the comments section, and shared a plethora of comments ranging from funny to sassy.

One user wrote,“When parents grow old, treat them good”.

Another wrote,“I pray that allah gives salim khan and his full family, health, wealth, long life and happiness in this world and in the next world from allah”.

A 3rd user wrote,“Aunty ji is so beautiful both are a beautiful couple”.

Earlier, the actor opened up about his father, Salim Khan's health scare. Speaking to fellow contestant Delbar Arya on 'Alliance', Sohail recalled breaking down after doctors told him that they might lose him.

For those who do not know, in February this year, veteran writer Salim Khan underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Pouring his heart out, Sohail revealed the reason he spends most of his time with his parents.

He was heard saying, "My maximum time is spent with my parents because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. Mere bache hai lekin woh young hai aur unke pass bahut time hai but my parents are old now and that I would like to spend with them”.