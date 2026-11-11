The Robe Squad: A Charlestown Tail By Arthur Russell Smith Brings Empathy And Kindness To Life For Early Readers

Heartwarming debut children's picture book inspires compassion through the adventures of a man, his dog, and an unlikely friend.

CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- First-time author Arthur Russell Smith delights young readers with his new picture book,“The Robe Squad: A Charlestown Tail,” an uplifting and beautifully illustrated story for ages 2-6. The first in a forthcoming series rooted in kindness and compassion, this heartwarming tale follows Artie, his bathrobe-wearing dog Gizmo, and a shivering mouse they rescue during a walk through Charlestown.When Artie and Gizmo stumble upon a tiny, frightened mouse while strolling through their neighborhood, they spring into action. After a visit to an animal doctor confirms their new friend is healthy, Artie and Gizmo return home and craft the mouse his very own bathrobe, welcoming him into their friendly little family. Together, the trio becomes“The Robe Squad,” spreading an inspiring message of empathy, kindness, and the importance of helping others-no matter how small or different they may be.To further spread this hopeful message, Smith is planning to donate copies of the book to a range of child- and animal-focused nonprofit organizations, schools, libraries, pediatric hospitals, and dental offices. This focus on philanthropy extends to the author's“kindness campaign” that includes social media, story time sessions, and a companion coloring book.“Kindness is a small act that makes a big impact,” says Smith, whose real-life experience of rescuing a shivering mouse during a walk inspired the book. A long-time advocate for animal welfare and children's literacy, Smith is driven by a desire to instill compassion in young readers while emphasizing the joy that comes from helping others.“Whether you're young or old, human or animal, everyone deserves care and kindness. If this book inspires just one child to do good for others, it will have been a success.”Recently featured by The Patriot Ledger,“The Robe Squad” goes beyond its touching story, captivating with colorful illustrations of Charlestown and cozy charm, making it ideal for bedtime reading or classroom story time.Described as“a short and sweet tale for young animal lovers that advocates compassionate action” by Kirkus Reviews, it also subtly reinforces themes of inclusivity, community, and the power of small actions, poised to offer lessons that resonate with both preschoolers and the adults who share the book with them.“The Robe Squad: A Charlestown Tail” (ISBN: 9798950391873 / 9798950391866) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, the paperback retails for $14.99, and for a limited time, the eBook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. To learn more about the author and“The Robe Squad: A Charlestown Tail,” visit .From the Back Cover:When Artie and Gizmo discover a tiny, shivering mouse who is all alone, this helpful duo immediately jumps into action. But how do you make a scared little mouse feel safe and warm when you are so big and he is so small?Perfect for cozy bedtimes and shared reading, this heartwarming tale teaches young readers the power of empathy, the joy of welcoming others, and how even the smallest act of kindness can make a giant difference.About the Author:Arthur Russell Smith is a first-time author from Hanover, MA. He currently resides in Charlestown, MA with his dog, Gizmo. Growing up, Arthur loved to read, with some of his favorite books including The Hardy Boys series and James and the Giant Peach. As a child, he also loved to write, authoring and illustrating three bare books.Upon entering university, he planned to study English literature and writing however he discovered a love for science and instead focused on biochemistry. After college, he spent nearly a decade working in the lab as a scientist, before moving to the business side of science, working in the life sciences and biotech industries for nearly 20 years.When not working on his latest story for The Robe Squad, he loves spending time with his family, building Legos, listening to podcasts, and reading. He is also a huge fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Celtics. In fact, if you're ever watching or at a Celtics game, you might see him in the crowd wearing a green Boston Celtics bathrobe.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press' wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.To learn more about Seacoast Press, the premier book publisher in NH, visit .

Michelle VanSledright

Seacoast Press

+1 800-767-0531

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"The Robe Squad: A Charlestown Tail" by Arthur Russell Smith Brings Empathy and Kindness to Life for Early Readers News Provided By MindStir Media LLC November 11, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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