Towner Communications Expands Mitel Support Across Wisconsin And Minnesota

Towner Communications expands Mitel engineering and business phone system support across Wisconsin and Minnesota, featuring the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.

Kansas City-based telecommunications company strengthens regional Mitel engineering with three experienced specialists supporting Midwest organizations.

- Julie Towner

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Towner Communications, a family-owned telecommunications company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is strengthening its Mitel engineering and technical support capabilities across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the greater Midwest through an investment in experienced telecommunications professionals.

The expansion includes Rick Reinholz, Director of Mitel Services; Lane Kufner, Senior Mitel Engineer; and Larry Trivett, Senior Mitel Engineer. The three specialists bring decades of experience supporting complex business communications systems, enterprise telecommunications infrastructure and multi-location organizations.

The investment expands Towner's regional engineering resources for businesses, healthcare organizations, school districts, municipalities and other organizations that rely on Mitel communications technology.

Addressing the Need for Experienced Mitel Support

Organizations operating established Mitel phone systems often face important decisions about ongoing maintenance, technical support and future communications investments.

For businesses using platforms such as Mitel MiVoice Business, MiCollab and MiContact Center, access to experienced engineers can help extend the useful life of existing infrastructure, resolve technical issues and support informed modernization decisions.

Towner Communications has worked with Mitel technology since the 1980s. Its expanded engineering team provides technical troubleshooting, system maintenance, call routing assistance, SIP connectivity support, multi-site configuration and communications planning.

"Technology changes. Customer expectations don't. Businesses still want to work with people who answer the phone, know their environment, and genuinely care about helping them succeed," said Julie Towner, CEO of Towner Communications. "That's the kind of company we've built, and it's exactly why these engineers chose to become part of the Towner team."

Expanding Engineering Capabilities Across the Midwest

The company's investment strengthens its ability to support Mitel customers throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota while continuing to serve organizations across Missouri, Kansas and surrounding Midwestern states.

The expanded team brings experience supporting business communications environments that require specialized technical knowledge, including complex call routing, unified communications applications, contact center operations and network connectivity.

Towner's approach emphasizes helping organizations maintain reliable communications systems while evaluating upgrades or replacements based on operational requirements rather than unnecessary technology changes.

Building on Nearly Eight Decades of Telecommunications Experience

Founded in Jefferson City, Missouri, in 1947, Towner Communications has supported business communications technology for nearly eight decades.

Now headquartered in Kansas City, the company provides cloud, on-premises and hybrid communications solutions alongside structured cabling, fiber optic infrastructure, contact center technology and integrated security systems.

The expansion of its Mitel engineering resources reflects the company's continued investment in specialized technical expertise and long-term customer support as it approaches its 80th anniversary in 2027.

Businesses interested in learning more about Towner's expanded Mitel engineering team and regional support capabilities can read the company's full announcement:

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About Towner Communications

Founded in Jefferson City, Missouri, in 1947, Towner Communications is a family-owned, women-owned telecommunications and technology infrastructure company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Towner provides business phone systems, Mitel support, cloud communications, contact center solutions, structured cabling, fiber optic infrastructure and integrated security solutions to organizations throughout the greater Midwest.

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Media Contact: Towner Communications - Marketing / Media Relations

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Shauna Lea

Towner Communications

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Towner Communications Expands Mitel Support Across Wisconsin and Minnesota News Provided By Towner Communications November 11, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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