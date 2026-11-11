Tablescapes Event Rentals Acquires Camargo Events, Expanding Into Cincinnati

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Acquisition brings together established event rental businesses with a shared commitment to memorable gatherings, personal service, and dependable execution

FRANKLIN PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tablescapes Event Rentals has acquired Cincinnati-based Camargo Events, expanding its regional presence beyond Chicago and Milwaukee. The acquisition closed on November 2, 2026.Serving the Cincinnati event community with extraordinary events since 1972, Camargo brings an experienced local team, longstanding customer relationships, and a broad rental collection supporting everything from small private parties to large, complex events. The acquisition combines that local expertise with Tablescapes' product selection and regional capabilities.“Camargo has built a business grounded in customer relationships, thoughtful service, and pride in every event,” said John Mlynski, Chief Executive Officer of Tablescapes.“That's a strong fit with how we approach our own business. Expanding into Cincinnati is an important step in our regional growth, and we're excited to build on Camargo's legacy.”Customers will benefit from an expanded selection of products and services, supported by practical guidance to help bring their ideas to life. The acquisition also gives planners, venues, caterers, and other customers a growing regional partner as their event needs extend into new markets.“We're proud of the relationships we've built and the gatherings we've helped bring to life over the years,” said David Murphy, Owner of Camargo Events.“We're excited to become part of Tablescapes, a team that shares our commitment to personal service and dependable execution. Together, we'll give our customers more choices and creative possibilities while building on what they've always valued about Camargo.”About Tablescapes Event RentalsTablescapes Event Rentals provides premium event rentals and logistics services to customers in the greater Chicago, Milwaukee, and Cincinnati markets. Backed by Dynamic Core Capital Partners, the company is pursuing regional growth through expanded operating capabilities and product offerings. For more information, visit tablescapes.About Camargo EventsCamargo Events has served the Cincinnati community since 1972, providing event rentals and personalized guidance for private celebrations and large-scale gatherings. Its collection includes tents, tables, chairs, linens, tabletop, and custom rental pieces. For more information, visit camargoevents.

Amy Roman, Founder & CEO of AmplifyGTM

On behalf of Tablescapes Event Rentals

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Tablescapes Event Rentals Acquires Camargo Events, Expanding into Cincinnati News Provided By Tablescapes November 11, 2026, 22:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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