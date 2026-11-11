Argentum's 'I Love Senior Living' Movement Spotlights Dream Flights

Prior photo: Jay Johnson, 90, a retired U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant with 20 years of service, gives a thumbs-up from the cockpit before his Dream Flight on Veterans Day 2024 in Castroville, Texas. (Photo courtesy of Dream Flights)

Prior photo: Crawford Shockley, 92, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with 30 years of service, gives a thumbs-up from the cockpit before his Dream Flight on Veterans Day 2024 in Castroville, Texas. (Photo courtesy of Dream Flights)

Nine senior veterans fly in restored World War II-era biplanes in Castroville, Texas, this Veterans Day

- Stephanie Robert, Vice President, Content & Marketing

CASTROVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dream Flights, a national nonprofit that partners with senior living and long-term care communities to honor senior military veterans with free, open-cockpit flights in restored World War II-era Boeing Stearman biplanes, celebrated Veterans Day by honoring nine senior veterans at Castroville Municipal Airport in Castroville, Texas.

Four participating veterans live at Parklane West Healthcare, an assisted living community in San Antonio, and five are senior veterans from the surrounding community. Residents, families, team members, and supporters gathered to celebrate their service as each veteran takes a flight lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Castroville Municipal Airport is also home to Dream Flights University, where the organization's volunteer pilots train. Many of those pilots are military veterans themselves, bringing an added dimension of shared service and connection to every flight.

“Veterans Day is about saying thank you, and the best thank you we know is a Dream Flight,” said Darryl Fisher, founder of Dream Flights,“Every flight starts with a senior living community that knows its veterans by name and wants to honor them for their service to our country. When a veteran climbs out of that biplane with a big smile and a story to tell, the whole community feels it. You're never too old to dream.”

"Dream Flights' mission is giving back to those who gave, by putting senior veterans back in the open cockpit of the same kind of biplane many of them trained in and letting them feel the wind and freedom of flight one more time,” said Fisher, adding,“For 15 minutes, they're not thinking about their age. They're flying."

Argentum, the leading national association representing senior living communities, is spotlighting Dream Flights this Veterans Day through I Love Senior Living, its national storytelling movement celebrating the people, relationships, and moments that make senior living meaningful.

Through the movement, Argentum encourages senior living communities nationwide to recognize veterans by sharing the personal stories behind their service: where they served, the lessons they carried forward, the friendships they formed, and the contributions they continue to make.

Communities, residents, families, professionals, and partners can participate by sharing photos, videos, tributes, and first-person stories using #ILoveSeniorLiving on Meta, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube.

From honor ceremonies and oral-history projects to intergenerational gatherings and experiences such as Dream Flights, Argentum asks the Senior Living community to share their Veterans Day stories and programs using #ILoveSeniorLiving and tagging @Argentum.

To learn more about the "I Love Senior Living" movement, contact Stephanie Robert at Argentum by email:....

JPR Group Public Relations

JPR Group Public Relations

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Argentum's 'I love Senior Living' Movement Spotlights Dream Flights News Provided By The JPR Group, Public Relations & Marketing Communications November 11, 2026, 22:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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