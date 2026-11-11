Fed's Goolsbee Terms Latest CPI Report As 'Borderline Disturbing,' Adding To Rate Hike Concerns



Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee labeled the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report "borderline disturbing" after prices rose 0.4% in October.

Federal Reserve policymakers are divided on their next steps, with some advocating for an accelerated half-point rate increase in December while others prefer a gradual approach. Financial markets now fully expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to raise borrowing costs at its final meeting of the year.

Elevated inflation metrics are causing heightened concern among Federal Reserve officials, raising the prospect of sharper interest rate hikes before the end of the year.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee voiced deep concern following the release of the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index report on Tuesday. The data showed consumer prices increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October-exceeding forecasters' predictions and extending a three-month streak of elevated price pressure.

"It's another distressing report-borderline disturbing," Goolsbee said during an interview with PBS NewsHour on Tuesday. He emphasized that escalating inflation demands action, noting that lingering drivers such as service-sector costs and tariffs have not moderated as anticipated.

Goolsbee added that elevated prices remain a chief concern for consumers, non-profits, and business leaders alike. A key risk, he warned, is that prolonged high inflation could become entrenched in public expectations, which would make subsequent efforts to cool the economy significantly more difficult and painful.

Central Bank Weighs December Options

The surprisingly hot inflation figures arrive as central bank officials evaluate whether to adjust their key policy rate at the upcoming December meeting. The Federal Open Market Committee previously implemented a quarter-point rate hike in September to a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%, before leaving rates unchanged in October.

Fed leaders expressed differing views following the inflation print regarding the optimal path forward. For instance, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller indicated early Tuesday in London that a strong inflation report could justify a larger, half-percentage-point hike in December, particularly after core CPI hit around 0.3%.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan suggested the central bank might need to execute two additional quarter-point increases, meanwhile, Philadelphia President Anna Paulson offered a more cautious perspective, stating that while inflationary pressures remain evident, a continued gradual tightening of monetary policy remains appropriate.

Futures tracking the federal funds rate now reflect a 100% expectation of a rate increase at the December gathering, according to the CME FedWatch tool, with growing odds assigned to an outsized half-point increase or a series of rapid hikes stretching into early next year.

The S & P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 1.3%, the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (ETF) added 2.2% and the SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA) rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.