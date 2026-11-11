Greenville, SC Commercial Landscaper Nat Greene Landscape Helps Install 617 Grave Markers At Historic Springwood Cemetery

MENAFN - GetNews)"Nat Greene Landscape employee installs a grave marker in Section V of historic Springwood Cemetery in Greenville, South Carolina."Nat Greene Landscape owner Jason Forister volunteered his time to help install 617 grave markers at Greenville's historic Springwood Cemetery, part of a community effort to honor the people buried in Section V.

Greenville, South Carolina - November 11, 2026 - In a section of Greenville's historic Springwood Cemetery where hundreds of graves had no visible marker, small metal discs now show where people were laid to rest. Jason Forister, owner of Nat Greene Landscape and a member of the Springwood Cemetery Advisory Committee, volunteered his time in October to help install 617 markers.

The work followed a ground-penetrating radar survey organized by the Upstate Cemetery Preservation Alliance of South Carolina. The survey identified 572 unmarked graves in Section V, a historic burial ground for African Americans, including people who had been enslaved, and others who could not afford a formal burial. The 617 markers also include those placed at graves with existing markings that had become unreadable. The Greenville County Historical Society funded the markers through an anonymous donation.

The people buried in these graves have yet to be identified. At its November 10 meeting, the Springwood Cemetery Advisory Committee discussed a possible memorial as part of the ongoing effort to honor those buried in Section V and learn more about their lives.

Forister's volunteer work reflects his commitment to the Greenville community his company serves. Nat Greene Landscape takes its name from Revolutionary War Major General Nathanael Greene, who is widely credited with inspiring Greenville's name.

About Nat Greene Landscape

Nat Greene Landscape is a commercial landscaper serving Greenville, Greer, Simpsonville, Mauldin, Taylors, Travelers Rest, Easley, and surrounding Upstate South Carolina communities. The company provides year-round commercial landscape maintenance for businesses and managed properties and specializes in grounds care for historic sites and cemeteries. Its work focuses on keeping properties well cared for while respecting the history of the places it maintains.