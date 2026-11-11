Passieon Offers White Label SEO And Local SEO To Agencies, With The Work Done By An In-House Team

MENAFN - GetNews) Passieon, an SEO agency, works with marketing agencies as a white label partner, so an agency can sell search work to its own clients while Passieon does it and reports on it.

Adelaide, South Australia - November 11, 2026 - Passieon, an SEO agency, works with marketing agencies as a white label partner, so an agency can sell search work to its own clients while Passieon does it and reports on it.

Many agencies sell SEO and pass the work to contractors their clients never meet. Passieon keeps the work in-house. The team handles technical fixes, page rewrites, new pages, Google Business Profile management, citations and outreach, and writes the report that goes back to the client.

Agencies that resell this work under their own brand can read how agencies price white label SEO and what margin to expect. Passieon also does white label local SEO, email deliverability fixes, WordPress malware cleanup and web design for agencies that do not build in-house.

Passieon covers local SEO, technical SEO, on-page SEO, SEO content writing, site migrations and AI SEO, which means making a business easy for ChatGPT and Google's AI answers to find and describe correctly. Buyers increasingly ask those tools a question before they open a results page.

Reports come from the client's own Search Console, so the agency and its customer look at the same numbers. Up and Running Physical Therapy recorded 52,993 clicks from Google, according to the client's own Search Console.

Each engagement starts with an audit of the website, the Google Business Profile and the pages that already get traffic. A written plan follows, so an agency knows what the work covers before it starts. Passieon works remotely and serves clients in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Singapore.

About Passieon

Passieon is a white label SEO and local SEO agency for startups and small businesses.