Florida Bar Approved RON Course Gives Attorneys A Free Technology CLE Credit Through January 31

MENAFN - GetNews)"Lyanne Velázquez, founder of RONpreneurTM and Florida remote online notary."The Florida Bar approved each of the three on-demand courses for 1.0 CLE credit in either technology or general. Session One is free through January 31, 2027.

Sanford, Florida, United States - November 11, 2026 - RONpreneur, the continuing legal education brand of The NotaryCan Signing Services LLC, offers Beyond Borders, a three-course, on-demand series for Florida attorneys. Lyanne Velázquez, a bilingual Florida remote online notary who works across six state-approved RON platforms, developed the series from her experience conducting signings in English and Spanish with clients across the United States and abroad.

During one remote real estate closing, signers had questions about tax forms in the closing package and asked to speak with the title officer. Velázquez asked to reschedule so they could speak with the title team before signing. That appointment illustrates a question the series brings into focus for legal teams: Who will answer the client's questions about the documents if they come up during the signing? For a client joining from another state or country, identifying that person ahead of time gives the team a clear next step if the signing needs to pause.

"I've been on the call when everyone has made time to sign and a question comes up that needs to go back to the title team," said Velázquez, founder of RONpreneur. "That experience shaped what I teach. I want attorneys and their teams to know what they can clarify with the client, the notary, and the other parties before everyone gets on the call."

Beyond Borders follows a remote signing from client intake through the appointment. It addresses situations that come up in estate planning, real estate, family law, and immigration practices, including a client abroad who has difficulty completing an identity check or an appointment that requires signers and witnesses to join from different locations.



Session One: The Global Guide to Remote Online Notarization (Florida Bar Approved, Course #2608689N) introduces Florida's remote online notarization framework and walks through what legal teams can confirm during client intake.



Session Two: The Border Your Client Cannot Cross (Florida Bar Approved, Course #2608954N) examines identity verification and why it can become a sticking point for clients abroad or clients with limited records for identity checks.

Session Three: The International Workflow for Remote Online Notarization (Florida Bar Approved, Course #2609033N) focuses on coordinating remote signings involving multiple participants and clients signing across borders.



Florida attorneys can earn up to 3.0 technology CLE credits by completing all three courses for technology credit. Each course is also approved for 1.0 general CLE credit. The courses include knowledge checks, and participants receive a certificate of completion after finishing.

Session One is free through January 31, 2027. Attorneys can start Session One or explore the full Beyond Borders series at RONpreneur/cle.

About RONpreneur

RONpreneur is the continuing legal education brand of The NotaryCan Signing Services LLC, based in Sanford, Florida. Founded by Florida remote online notary Lyanne Velázquez, it develops training for attorneys and legal teams that coordinate remote signings. Learn more at RONpreneur.

Educational content only. Not legal advice.