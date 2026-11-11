6Th Man Movers Broadens Moving Company Operations With Labor Only Moving Services In Nashville

MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of movers using a ramp and dolly to transfer items between a truck and a self-storage unit, showcasing the efficient relocation and storage solutions provided by 6th Man Movers, a dependable moving company."6th Man Movers has widened moving company operations in Nashville with labor only moving services, pairing trained crews with rental trucks and portable containers for self managed relocations.

NASHVILLE, TN, November 11, 2026, Relocation patterns across Middle Tennessee have shifted toward partial service arrangements, and 6th Man Movers has widened moving company operations to meet that pattern with a labor only option for households and businesses handling transportation independently. Trained crews pair with rental trucks, portable containers, or personally owned vehicles, covering the lifting and load work without the transport component.

The arrangement suits a segment of movers who have already secured a truck or container but lack the manpower, equipment knowledge, or physical capacity to load it correctly. Demand for that middle ground has grown alongside the rise of container based relocation and one way truck rental across the region.

Labor Only Service Fills a Gap Between DIY and Full Service

Self managed relocations typically break down at the loading stage. A rental truck sits in a driveway while furniture waits inside, and the difference between a well packed load and a poorly packed one determines whether items arrive intact.

The same crews deployed on full service jobs handle labor only bookings, a moving company practice that keeps load sequencing, furniture disassembly, padding, and strapping consistent across formats. Ownership of the truck does not change the protocol applied to the load.

Unloading operates on the same basis. Crews meet a container or truck at the destination and place items room by room, which shortens the settling period that often stretches across weeks after a self managed move.

Crew Matching Carries Over From Established Operations

Founder Jacob Greer built the company around fitting crew composition to the specific demands of each job rather than dispatching a fixed team size. That approach extends to labor only work, where scope varies widely between a studio apartment load and a four bedroom household packed into a container.

A lead surveyor evaluates inventory volume, access conditions, stair counts, and timing constraints before crew size gets assigned. Overstaffing inflates cost without benefit, and understaffing extends the clock past the point where a self managed move stays practical.

The moving services lineup at 6th Man Movers already spans residential, commercial, local, and long distance relocation. Labor only sits alongside those categories rather than replacing any of them, and bookings can shift between moving services formats as plans change.

Container and Rental Truck Relocations Drive Adoption

Portable storage containers have changed the structure of residential moves across Nashville. A container arrives, sits for several days during loading, then leaves for transport or storage, which removes the single day pressure that defines a traditional move.

That extended window creates an opening for crew labor without transport. Households load across a weekend with professional help on the heaviest day and handle lighter items independently.

One way truck rental follows similar logic for longer distances. Drivers handling the highway portion themselves still benefit from crews at both ends, and 6th Man Movers schedules moving services at origin and destination on a single booking where the route allows.

Storage Transitions and Staged Moves Gain Flexibility

Closing date gaps remain a persistent complication in the Nashville housing market. Sellers vacate before buyers can occupy, and belongings sit in storage for an interval that neither party controls.

Labor only crews handle movement into and out of storage without requiring a full moving company contract at each stage. Separating the labor cost from the transport cost gives flexibility across a staged timeline.

Commercial clients apply the same structure to phased office relocations. Departments relocate on separate dates, and crew labor gets scheduled against each phase rather than a single consolidated move date.

Operational Capacity Supports Added Service Volume

Fleet composition combines company owned trucks with leased units from Penske and Enterprise. That hybrid structure allows capacity to flex upward during peak periods without idle equipment during slower months.

Labor only bookings draw on crew availability rather than truck availability, which means the service runs during windows when transport capacity is already committed. Scheduling density improves as a result, and availability widens for clients working around fixed closing or lease dates.

The moving company operates with licensed, bonded, and insured status, carries an A rating, and holds BBB accreditation. Those credentials apply across the full moving services range, including labor only work performed on equipment the company does not own.

Local Workforce Investment Underpins Service Growth

Crew quality determines outcomes more directly on labor only jobs than on any other format, since the service consists entirely of handling and loading skill. 6th Man Movers maintains local hiring as a standing practice and treats job creation in the Nashville area as part of how the business operates.

Values stated by the company center on integrity, honesty, and hustle, with emphasis on transparent dealing and on time execution. Those standards apply uniformly across moving services bookings regardless of format.

Partnership with other local businesses continues as part of the operating model. The company name references the basketball sixth man, the bench player who contributes across multiple roles, and the labor only format reflects that same positioning as a flexible addition rather than a fixed package.

About 6th Man Movers

6th Man Movers is a locally owned and operated moving company serving Nashville and the surrounding Middle Tennessee area. Founded in 2013 by Jacob Greer, the business delivers moving services spanning residential, commercial, local, and long distance relocation, along with labor only crews, packing, loading, and storage solutions.

The company is licensed, bonded, insured, A rated, and BBB accredited. Free moving quotes are available for residential and commercial projects throughout the Nashville region.