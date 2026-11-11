MENAFN - GetNews)"FD Window Tint, ceramic coating in Spokane Valley, WA, a yellow Lamborghini Aventador roadster with a deep gloss finish, the kind of paint a ceramic coating keeps easier to wash through Spokane winters."Paint protection film provides additional coverage options for road debris and Spokane winter paint exposure.

Spokane Valley, Washington - November 11, 2026 - FD Window Tint offers ceramic coating in Spokane Valley for daily drivers looking to maintain their vehicle's finish through regular use and winter conditions. The locally owned window tinting and vehicle protection business also installs paint protection film for drivers considering additional coverage for painted surfaces.

FD Window Tint describes ceramic coating as a hydrophobic layer that repels water, dirt and contaminants while enhancing gloss. Its Spokane winter guide explains how the slick surface makes road salt and de-icing residue easier to wash away. The coating service also addresses UV rays, oxidation and long-term paint care.

FD Window Tint's ceramic coating process in Spokane Valley starts with washing and paint decontamination, followed by polishing to address surface imperfections. Ceramic coating application, curing and a final inspection follow. The service page names Ceramic Pro and HiTeck products.

Ceramic coating packages include Starter, Prime and Prestige, with listed protection and warranty periods of one, three and five years respectively. Package descriptions identify the surfaces treated and preparation included, allowing customers to discuss the vehicle's condition, coverage and aftercare before arranging an appointment.

FD Window Tint's paint protection film packages address paint chips, scratches and road debris with a clear film applied over selected surfaces. The PPF page identifies HiTeck film and lists rock-chip defense alongside a road salt and dirt barrier.

The Spokane winter PPF article identifies gravel, sand and debris kicked up from roads as sources of paint damage, alongside exposure to road salt and de-icing chemicals. It describes film as a physical barrier designed to absorb impacts before they reach the paint. The discussion connects winter paint care with coverage of the hood, front bumper and mirror caps.

Coverage choices extend from front bumper and headlights to Partial Front, Full Front, Track Pack and Full Vehicle packages. Full Front includes the hood, front fenders, bumper, mirrors and lights; broader packages cover additional panels. The winter guide also discusses regular washing, gentle cleaning products and checking film edges as part of ongoing care.

FD Window Tint accepts calls and online quote requests for coating and film installation. Drivers can discuss preparation, coverage and aftercare before selecting the work. Business information and directions are available on Google Maps.

About FD Window Tint:

FD Window Tint is a locally owned window tinting and vehicle protection business in Spokane Valley, Washington. The business installs ceramic coatings and paint protection film, alongside automotive, residential, commercial and marine window tint. Phone: (509) 991-9958. Website:.