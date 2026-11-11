Rankforged Releases Free Amazon KDP Tools For Self-Published Authors

MENAFN - GetNews) RankForged has opened a free toolkit for Amazon KDP authors: royalty, sales, keyword, category and cover calculators that work in the browser, alongside a free plan for its keyword research software.

Sheridan, WY - November 11, 2026 - RankForged, the Amazon KDP keyword and category research platform from ExitStack LLC, today released a set of free tools for self-published authors at . The tools cover the calculations authors repeat for every book, from royalties and pricing to keywords, categories and cover dimensions.

The free toolkit includes:



KDP Royalty Calculator for Kindle eBook, paperback, hardcover and audiobook

BSR to Sales Estimator, which converts an Amazon Best Sellers Rank into estimated daily and monthly sales

KDP Keyword Checker and KDP Category Finder

KDP 7-Slot Keyword Export Formatter, which fits a keyword list into the seven backend keyword boxes in KDP

KDP Spine Width Calculator and Book Page Count Estimator

Book Pricing Calculator and KDP Book Revenue Calculator, with the formulas shown

Book Title Generator and Book Description Generator KDP Listing Audit and Gap Checker

Sales and search figures in the tools are estimates, and each tool states how its numbers are worked out.

"Most self-published authors do this research by hand, or skip it and guess," said a spokesperson for RankForged. "We built these tools so an author can check a keyword, a category or a price in a minute, before paying for anything."

RankForged also offers a free plan with three keyword searches a day and no card required. New accounts get a seven-day trial of the Pro plan, also without a card. Paid plans start at $19 a month.

The tools are available now at .

About RankForged

RankForged ( ) is keyword and category research software for authors who publish on Amazon KDP. It helps authors find what readers search for, choose categories and track how their books perform. RankForged is a product of ExitStack LLC, a company formed in 2025 and based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Its mission is to make book research simple and affordable for independent authors.