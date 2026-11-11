MENAFN - GetNews)"Huncho Tints, window tinting in Papillion, NE, a black BMW M2 after a window tint install in the shop, with dark film that cuts glare, heat and UV for Omaha area drivers."UV Iron and Autobahn i3+ films give Omaha area drivers glare, heat and UV control, and every Huncho Tints package lists a lifetime warranty.

Papillion, Nebraska - November 11, 2026 - Huncho Tints offers window tinting in Papillion for drivers who face low winter sun and glare on their daily commute. The shop installs UV Iron Puremax, UV Iron Koolmax and Autobahn i3+ window films for drivers in Papillion, Omaha, Bellevue, Gretna, Elkhorn and Boys Town.

Nebraska law sets how dark that tint can go. Section 60-6,257 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes does not allow front side windows with light transmission under 35 percent, or windows behind the front seat under 20 percent, with vans and multipurpose vehicles excluded from the rear limit. Windshield tint has to stay clear below the AS-1 line. Huncho Tints says it walks drivers through legal limits, film performance and visual differences before they pick a shade.

The shop lists three film levels. UV Iron Puremax is its Good Choice, a ceramic film built to reduce heat without limiting visibility. UV Iron Koolmax is the Better Choice, with higher heat rejection and a darker exterior look. Autobahn i3+ is the Best Choice, a multi-layer ceramic film designed for stronger heat rejection while keeping clear visibility from inside the vehicle.

Drivers can choose Front Two, Whole Car, Visor Strip or Windshield Tint packages. Each package lists 99 percent UV protection, zero signal interference and a lifetime warranty. The visor strip blocks direct sunlight at the top of the windshield, and windshield tint is designed to cut glare and cabin heat while keeping forward vision clear.

Every job runs through a consultation, glass prep, film installation and a final inspection. Most installs take 2 to 4 hours, according to the shop's FAQ. Full curing can take up to two weeks depending on temperature and humidity, so drivers are asked to wait 3 to 5 days before cleaning the inside of the windows.

Huncho Tints is listed in Autobahn's installer finder as an installer of the brand's window films. BusinessRate named the shop Best Auto Window Tinting Service in Nebraska for 2026 based on Google reviews, according to the Huncho Tints website. Directions and reviews are on Huncho Tints on Google Maps.

About Huncho Tints:

Huncho Tints is a window tint shop at 720 N Frontier Dr, Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska 68046, with more than 10 years of experience. It installs UV Iron Puremax, UV Iron Koolmax and Autobahn i3+ window films for drivers in Papillion, Omaha, Bellevue, Gretna, Elkhorn and Boys Town. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Phone: (402) 981-7411. Website: