MENAFN - GetNews)"Precision Auto Styling, ceramic coating in Alpharetta, GA, a black Cadillac Escalade with a mirror gloss finish under the shop's hexagon lights, the kind of paint a FEYNLAB ceramic coating protects after paint correction."Paint correction smooths swirl marks and light scratches first, so a FEYNLAB 3-year or 5-year ceramic coating goes onto a cleaner surface for Alpharetta drivers.

Alpharetta, Georgia - November 11, 2026 - Precision Auto Styling provides ceramic coating in Alpharetta for drivers who want paint corrected before the coating is applied. The shop lists two FEYNLAB packages, FEYNLAB Ceramic V3 with up to 3 years of protection and FEYNLAB Ultra V3 with up to 5 years, and pairs them with paint correction at its North Commerce Court location.

Ceramic coating is a liquid layer that bonds to paint and helps guard the surface from stains and dirt, according to the shop's ceramic coating page. Precision Auto Styling applies FEYNLAB coatings built on SiC and SiN ceramic technology, which the page describes as giving stronger chemical resistance, deeper gloss and better hydrophobic performance than standard SiO2 coatings. A hydrophobic layer helps repel water and makes routine washing easier.

Prep decides how a coating performs, the shop states. Most ceramic coatings fail because of improper prep and rushed installation, and without proper correction, panel wipe and controlled application a coating can cure unevenly or trap defects. Precision Auto Styling follows four steps: wash and decontamination, polishing to level light marks, hand application and a curing period. Both packages include paint preparation and decontamination and paint enhancement as needed. The shop offers a free custom quote for each vehicle.

FEYNLAB Ceramic V3 is the 3-year package, and FEYNLAB Ultra V3 is the 5-year package. Precision Auto Styling also lists FEYNLAB options for matte paint, wheels and calipers, glass, interior surfaces, trim and plastics, paint protection film and vinyl, and fabric.

Paint correction is the step that comes first. Precision Auto Styling describes it as careful machine polishing that helps soften swirl marks, haze and light scratches so paint looks clearer and more even. Each correction package includes iron particle removal, a clay bar treatment, a machine polishing pass, a panel light inspection and an IPA panel wipe. One-Step correction is listed for light scratches and swirls, and Multi-Step correction is listed for moderate paint defects. Correction reduces light scratches but does not fix deep marks, the shop notes, and a smoother surface helps a coating bond better.

Precision Auto Styling serves vehicle owners in Alpharetta, Milton, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Suwanee, Buford, Canton, Gainesville and Dawsonville from 5720 N Commerce Ct #4 in Alpharetta, open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Google displayed a 4.9 rating from 472 reviews for the Google Business Profile when checked on November 9, 2026.

About Precision Auto Styling:

Precision Auto Styling is an automotive protection shop offering ceramic coating at 5720 N Commerce Ct #4, Alpharetta, Forsyth County, Georgia 30004. It applies FEYNLAB ceramic coating and offers paint correction, Autobahn paint protection film, Autobahn window tint, windshield protection film and chameleon window tint for cars, trucks and SUVs, and the shop is an authorized Autobahn dealer. Its focus is protecting and customizing vehicles for drivers in Alpharetta and surrounding North Atlanta communities. Phone: (470) 970-7095. Website: