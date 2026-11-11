PPF Or Ceramic Coating For A New Car's First Michigan Winter? Davinci Of Michigan Explains

MENAFN - GetNews)"DaVinci of Michigan, paint protection film and ceramic coating in Clinton Township, MI, a black Lotus Emira with a deep gloss finish, the kind of new car paint STEK PPF and Feynlab ceramic coating protect through a Michigan winter."DaVinci of Michigan compares STEK paint protection film and Feynlab ceramic coating for drivers protecting their factory finish.

Clinton Township, Michigan - November 11, 2026 - A new car's first Michigan winter brings a practical question: should the owner choose paint protection film, ceramic coating or both? DaVinci of Michigan, a vehicle protection and detailing business in Clinton Township, is outlining how the two services address different parts of keeping a vehicle's paint protected and easier to maintain.

Snow, road salt, brine and gravel make that choice relevant well beyond appearance. Exposed panels face road debris, while salt residue and grime add to the cleaning a vehicle needs. Choosing protection starts with understanding the job each treatment performs.

Paint protection film, also known as PPF or clear bra, creates a physical barrier over selected painted surfaces. DaVinci of Michigan installs STEK film to help protect against rock chips, scratches and road debris. Its paint protection film installation in Clinton Township gives drivers a way to protect exposed areas such as the front bumper, hood, fenders and mirrors. The business is also listed in STEK's Michigan installer directory.

Ceramic coating addresses surface care. DaVinci of Michigan applies Feynlab ceramic coating to enhance gloss, repel water and resist surface contaminants. Water beading and easier cleaning are useful when a vehicle needs regular attention during winter. Its ceramic coating services in Clinton Township include paint preparation, correction where needed and hand application.

For a new-car owner, the decision depends on the type of protection wanted. PPF provides the physical layer for chip protection. Ceramic coating supports gloss and easier maintenance. Film and a coating suited to its surface can be considered together, with the product choice matched to the vehicle and finish.

Preparation remains important even on a new vehicle. The paint should be inspected and cleaned before installation, with existing imperfections addressed as needed. Drivers can discuss their daily use, the areas they want covered and their preferred finish before choosing a service.

Winter washing also remains part of the plan. Owners concerned about swirl marks should discuss wash methods alongside protection options. Regular cleaning removes salt and grime, while following the supplied care and curing instructions helps maintain the chosen film or coating.

DaVinci of Michigan serves drivers in Clinton Township and nearby communities, including Troy, Rochester Hills and Bloomfield Hills. Vehicle owners can contact the shop to discuss coverage and preparation. Directions are available through DaVinci of Michigan on Google Maps.

About DaVinci of Michigan:

DaVinci of Michigan provides paint protection film, ceramic coating and detailing at 44612 Morley Dr, Clinton Township, MI 48036, in Macomb County, Michigan. The business installs STEK paint protection film and Feynlab ceramic coating, alongside window tinting, color PPF, vinyl wraps and windshield protection. The shop says it has over 8 years of hands-on experience. Its work focuses on protecting and customizing vehicles for local drivers. Phone: (586) 477-0644. Website: