MENAFN - GetNews)"Reflections Auto Spa and Protection, window tinting in Brooksville, FL, a gray Lamborghini Huracan inside the shop beside an XPEL sign, tint that helps new vehicle owners handle Florida sun and heat."New car protection packages that group window tint, paint protection film and ceramic coating give Hernando County new-vehicle owners another way to plan for Florida sun and heat.

Brooksville, Florida - November 11, 2026 - Reflections Auto Spa and Protection offers window tinting for new-vehicle owners across Hernando County who want to manage sun and heat inside the car. A National Weather Service page on the heat index says exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reflections Auto Spa and Protection installs XPEL PRIME XR and XR PLUS window tint. Customers choose among five coverage options, from a front two package to a sunroof add-on. The page describes the XR and XR PLUS films as ceramic tint that rejects heat without blocking phone, GPS or sensor signals, says the tint cuts heat, blocks UV rays and reduces glare, and says its clean installs make daily driving better.

Reflections Auto Spa and Protection describes each install in four steps: washing and decontaminating the glass, measuring each window with accurate templates, applying the film with controlled pressure and steady alignment, and inspecting edges, clarity and finish. Florida Statute 316.2953 sets side windows forward of or adjacent to the driver at a light transmittance of at least 28 percent and a reflectance of no more than 25 percent measured on the nonfilm side. The shop says it explains legal limits when customers pick a shade.

Reflections Auto Spa and Protection also groups window tint with paint protection film and ceramic coating in four new car protection packages. Bronze pairs XPEL Prime CS tint on the two front windows and windshield strip with partial front paint protection film and a ceramic coating. Silver puts XPEL Prime XR tint on all windows with full front film. Gold uses XPEL Prime XR Plus tint on all windows including the windshield, Track Pack coverage and windshield protection film. Platinum adds full body film in XPEL Stealth matte or Ultimate Plus gloss and tints the sunroof. Tint works on the glass, while paint protection film covers painted panels.

Reflections Auto Spa and Protection is listed in XPEL's installer finder for Brooksville with Prime window tint, paint protection film, Fusion Plus ceramic coating and windshield protection film.

The shop works from 13440 Chambord St and serves drivers in Brooksville, Homosassa, Crystal River, Spring Hill, San Antonio and Wesley Chapel. Its listing on Google Maps displayed a 4.9 rating from 204 reviews when checked on November 9, 2026.

About Reflections Auto Spa and Protection:

Reflections Auto Spa and Protection is an automotive protection and detailing shop offering window tinting at 13440 Chambord St, Brooksville, Hernando County, Florida 34613. The shop installs XPEL Prime window tint, XPEL paint protection film and XPEL Fusion Plus Ceramic Coating, and also offers windshield protection film, color paint protection film, vinyl wraps, new car protection packages and auto detailing for cars and trucks. According to its website, the shop has over 13 years of experience. Its focus is protecting and caring for vehicles for drivers across Hernando County. Phone: (352) 293-3132. Website:.