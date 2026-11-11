MENAFN - GetNews)"So Fresh & So Clean Detailers, paint protection film in Naples, FL, an installer squeegeeing clear PPF onto the door of a dark sports car to guard the paint from chips and scratches."Ceramic coating and paint correction also give Naples drivers and seasonal residents ways to refine and maintain paint, and the shop lists a combo package discount when ceramic coating is added to paint protection film as of November 9, 2026.

Naples, Florida - November 11, 2026 - So Fresh & So Clean Detailers offers STEK and UPPF paint protection film (PPF) to drivers and seasonal residents as the November to April high season begins, when the sun stays strong and daily highs average 75 to 84 degrees. Ceramic coating and paint correction round out the shop's paint care.

EPA's UV Index for ZIP code 34110 read 6, rated High, on November 9, 2026. NOAA's 1991 to 2020 normals for Naples Municipal Airport show highs of 81 degrees in November and 84 in April. Visit Florida calls November through April Naples' high season, and Collier County counts a peak seasonal population of about 491,800 for 2024.

So Fresh & So Clean Detailers installs STEK and UPPF film, also known as clear bra, a transparent urethane film that helps defend painted surfaces against rock chips, road debris, scratches and bug acids, with self-healing technology that helps reduce light swirls. Five PPF packages set the coverage: Partial Front, Full Front, Track Pack, Full Body and Stealth Full Body, which adds a satin finish. Full Front, which the shop calls its most popular package for Southwest Florida drivers, covers the full hood, bumper, fenders and A-pillars, the front end where most paint damage happens from daily driving.

Each installation follows four steps: wash, paint prep, film installation and a final check. Cost depends on coverage, vehicle size and installation complexity, and customers can call (833) 239-3774 for a free quote. As of November 9, 2026, the shop lists a combo package discount when any ceramic coating package is added to a film package.

Ceramic coating does a different job. Fireball ceramic coating forms a protective layer that the shop says improves gloss and water beading and eases maintenance, while the film is the layer it lists for rock chips and road debris. Fireball USA's blog calls So Fresh & So Clean Detailers a close partner that hosted the brand's first training event in Naples.

Paint correction targets swirl marks, oxidation and haze through multi-stage machine polishing. The shop lists a 1 step polish that removes 60% of imperfections and a multi step correction that removes 80 to 95%.

So Fresh & So Clean Detailers serves drivers in Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Marco Island and Port Royal from Rail Head Boulevard in Collier County, about a mile from Aubrey Rogers High School. Its Google listing displayed a 4.9-star rating from 325 reviews on November 9, 2026, with directions at So Fresh & So Clean Detailers on Google Maps.

About So Fresh & So Clean Detailers:

So Fresh & So Clean Detailers is an auto detailing and vehicle protection shop offering paint protection film at 1495 Rail Head Blvd Ste 13, Naples, Collier County, Florida 34110. The shop uses STEK and UPPF paint protection film and Fireball ceramic coating, and also offers paint correction, window tinting, auto detailing, marine detailing, RV detailing, aviation detailing and fleet detailing. Florida records list the company as registered in December 2016, effective January 1, 2017. Phone: (833) 239-3774. Website: