808 Shine Auto Detail Offers Ceramic Coating In Hilo For Drivers Facing Heavy Rain, Vog And Volcanic Ash

MENAFN - GetNews)"808 Shine Auto Detail, ceramic coating in Hilo, HI, a detailer machine polishing a car's paint to prepare the surface before a ceramic coating goes on."Coating maintenance, with regular washes in pH-neutral soap and simple aftercare, helps Hilo owners keep a ceramic coating working between visits.

Hilo, Hawaii - November 11, 2026 - 808 Shine Auto Detail offers ceramic coating packages for drivers whose cars and trucks face heavy rain, vog and volcanic ash, and its coating maintenance service helps owners keep a coating working after the job.

Average rainfall within the city of Hilo varies from about 130 inches a year near the shore to as much as 200 inches upslope, according to NOAA's 2023 climate summary for the area. The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says sulfuric acid droplets in vog have the corrosive properties of dilute battery acid and create acid rain, and it recorded Pele's hair and ash deposited in Hilo during the March 10, 2026 Kīlauea fountains.

808 Shine Auto Detail describes ceramic coating as a liquid polymer that bonds to paint and forms a hard, glossy, hydrophobic layer that helps paint resist water spots, UV fading and everyday grime for years instead of weeks. Its 3-Year Graphene Coating starts at $475 plus tax. Ceramic packages run $750 to $900 for the 3 to 5 Year Ceramic Coating and $850 to $1,200 for the 7 to 8 Year Ceramic Coating by vehicle size, and The Ultimate Protection, a permanent coating, runs $1,800 to $2,100, as listed on its website on November 9, 2026. Prices change with vehicle condition and size.

A coating only protects what is underneath it, according to 808 Shine Auto Detail, so the paint is inspected first and swirls, contamination or old wax are dealt with before anything is applied. The 3 to 5 Year and 7 to 8 Year Ceramic Coatings start with a thorough wash, clay bar decontamination and surface preparation.

808 Shine Auto Detail lists coating maintenance as its own service and says a coated vehicle still needs regular washing, just less of it, with pH-neutral soap instead of harsh cleaners. A ceramic coating does not remove the need to wash the vehicle, and the shop walks each customer through simple aftercare so the finish keeps performing. For vehicles that need to stay looking good between full details, it also offers a Maintenance Detail starting at $250.

The shop is at 26 Hokulani St in Hilo's Akolea Plantation Estates area, near Puainako Street and Kaumana Drive in Hawaiʻi County. Its service area includes Keaau, Pahoa, Papaikou and Pepeekeo. When checked on November 9, 2026, 808 Shine Auto Detail on Google Maps displayed a 5.0 rating from 28 reviews.

About 808 Shine Auto Detail:

808 Shine Auto Detail is an owner-operated shop offering ceramic coating at 26 Hokulani St, Hilo, HI 96720. It also offers graphene coating, auto detailing, exterior detailing, interior detailing, coating maintenance and paint enhancement, and its work uses products from DIY Detail, Shine Supply, Pearl Nano and Jimbo's. Owner Nerick Ojas describes 20 years of experience protecting vehicles in Hilo and Keaau. Its focus is helping vehicle owners across Hawaiʻi County protect and maintain their vehicles. Phone: (808) 989-3486. Website: