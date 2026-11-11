MENAFN - GetNews)"SpeedEFX, window tinting in Centennial, CO, a red Audi R8 with tinted windows in a bright hangar, where Colorado tint limits set how dark the side windows can go."XPEL ceramic coating also gives Centennial commuters a hydrophobic layer that makes washing off winter road grime easier.

Centennial, Colorado - November 11, 2026 - SpeedEFX, a family owned and operated automotive restyling and protection shop that installs window tinting, paint protection film, ceramic coating, vinyl wraps and custom wheels, offers XPEL PRIME window tinting and explains Colorado's tint limits for drivers choosing film before winter driving season.

For window tinting, SpeedEFX installs XPEL PRIME CS, PRIME XR Black and PRIME XR Plus. PRIME XR Plus is described as the top-tier film, built with multi-layer ceramic technology for infrared heat rejection. Front Two Windows and Full Vehicle Tint packages each list 99 percent UV protection and a lifetime warranty (terms apply). Installs follow clean and prep, precision film installation and a final check.

SpeedEFX points to Colorado Revised Statutes 42-4-227 for the window tint limit. A person may not operate a Colorado-registered vehicle with any window except the windshield covered by or treated with material that presents an opaque, nontransparent, or metallic or mirrored appearance in such a way that it allows less than 27 percent light transmittance.

The windshield must allow at least 70 percent. Windows to the rear of the driver, including the rear window, may allow less than 27 percent if the front side windows and the windshield allow at least 70 percent. A lower number means a darker tint. Anyone who installs, covers or treats a window so it fails the 27 percent rule commits a class A traffic infraction.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says its snow removal products contain salt with added corrosion inhibitors, among them magnesium chloride. SpeedEFX offers XPEL Fusion, a 4-year coating, and XPEL Fusion Plus, an 8-year coating, each described as manufacturer-backed. The shop's page says the hydrophobic finish makes washing easier and helps defend paint against road grime and road salts. Ceramic coating is not designed to prevent deep scratches from rock chips, so the shop points drivers who want chip protection to XPEL paint protection film.

SpeedEFX is listed in XPEL's installer finder for Centennial, with Prime Automotive Window Tint among the products shown.

The shop works from 9959 E Geddes Ave in Centennial, within about a mile and a half of East Arapahoe Road and South Havana Street, and serves Denver, Parker, Castle Rock, Littleton, Aurora and Greenwood Village. Google showed a 4.9-star rating from 194 reviews for SpeedEFX on Google Maps when checked on November 9, 2026.

About SpeedEFX:

SpeedEFX is a family owned and operated automotive restyling and protection shop offering window tinting at 9959 E Geddes Ave, Centennial, Arapahoe County, Colorado 80112. It installs XPEL PRIME window tint, XPEL Fusion and Fusion Plus ceramic coating and XPEL paint protection film, and also offers vinyl wraps, fleet wraps, custom wheels and detailing for luxury, late-model and performance vehicles. The shop's About page says its team has over 30 years of combined experience. Its focus is protecting and customizing vehicles for drivers across Arapahoe County. Phone: (720) 924-2586. Website: