Real Estate Experts Broker Jodi Bakst Lists $1.95 Million Net-Zero Home In Array, The Chapel Hill-Area Neighborhood She Developed

MENAFN - GetNews)"4637 Array Dr, Chapel Hill, N.C. Listed at $1,950,000 by Jodi Bakst, Real Estate Experts."A one-level modern home on 1.52 wooded acres with a HERS rating of minus 29 leads three Chapel Hill listings from Jodi Bakst, alongside a Greenbridge condominium in downtown Chapel Hill and a remodeled four-bedroom in Northwood.

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - November 11, 2026 - In Array, an Orange County neighborhood built around net-zero energy homes, a newly completed one-level house at 4637 Array Drive is on the market at $1,950,000 with Jodi Bakst, broker and owner of Real Estate Experts and the developer of the neighborhood. The 2,853-square-foot home sits on 1.52 wooded acres and carries a HERS rating of minus 29, which means it is projected to produce more energy than it uses over a year.

The house was designed by architect Arielle Schechter and built by NewPhire Building Company. Rooftop solar, triple-pane windows, an energy recovery ventilator and a super-insulated building envelope carry its energy performance.

The home has three bedrooms, two full baths and a half bath in split owner's and guest wings, white oak floors, a kitchen with Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances and Calacatta Capri quartz counters, and an accordion glass door that opens the living space to a terrace facing the woods. It also has zero-entry access into the home and in both showers. Within Array, 56 percent of the land is kept as open space, with wooded walking trails and a stocked pond with docks.

"Developing Array grew out of my belief that beautiful homes and high-performance construction belong together," Bakst says. "4637 Array Drive shows how thoughtfully those priorities can come together, with exceptional comfort, craftsmanship and a close connection to nature."

Two more Chapel Hill listings

601 West Rosemary Street, Unit 404, is a private listing in Greenbridge, the condominium building in downtown Chapel Hill, priced at $1,079,000. The 1,800-square-foot unit has two bedrooms, two baths and a terrace overlooking Franklin Street.

205 Palafox Drive in Northwood, listed at $759,000, is a two-story house built in 2000 with 3,177 square feet, four bedrooms, two full baths and a half bath, and a bonus room. The kitchen was remodeled with custom cabinetry and quartz counters, and the house has hand-scraped hardwood floors on both levels and backs onto neighborhood green space. It was inspected before listing, with repairs completed.

"My clients count on me to help them make informed decisions and stay ahead of the details," Bakst says. "Whether preparing a home for sale or evaluating a purchase, my team and I bring experience, care and a commitment to seeing the process through."

Bakst has 30 years of experience in the Chapel Hill and Durham market and a 5.0 rating across 125 Google reviews. In October she represented the seller of 2416 Halls Mill Road in Efland, which sold for $825,000.

The three homes were featured Tuesday, Nov. 10, in her story on USA TODAY.

Showings and inquiries go through Jodi Bakst at 919-697-5014 or....

About Real Estate Experts

Real Estate Experts is a Chapel Hill and Durham brokerage led by broker and owner Jodi Bakst, who has 30 years in the local market and developed Array, the Orange County net-zero energy neighborhood. The firm serves buyers and sellers in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Durham and Hillsborough. Its approach centers on pre-sale inspections, careful preparation, strategic pricing and clear communication. More information is available at realestateexperts.