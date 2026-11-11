Taekwondo Athlete Ahmad Dahamsheh Wins Gold At Dakar Youth Olympic Games

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- National taekwondo team player Ahmad Dahamsheh secured the gold medal in the under-73 kg category at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games on Wednesday, adding another milestone to Jordan's sporting achievements in international competitions.

Dahamsheh's victory builds on Jordan's gold medal tally at the Games, following teammate Abdullah Zawahreh, who captured the kingdom's historic first-ever Youth Olympic gold on Tuesday in the under-63 kg division after defeating Mexico's Guillermo Cortez 2-1 in the final.

These results elevate the total medal count for the Jordanian delegation in Dakar, which also includes a silver medal won by judo athlete Huda Wshah. The achievements highlight the growing prominence of Jordanian youth sports on the international stage and underscore the excellence of the kingdom's combat sports athletes in external competitions.

//Petra// AF