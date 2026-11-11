AHU President Joins Shanghai Conference, Highlights Sino-Jordanian Academic Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- President of Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU) Atef Al-Kharabsheh participated on Wednesday in the 24th International Experts Conference held in Shanghai, China, following an invitation from the World Association for Chinese Studies.

During the conference, Al-Kharabsheh delivered a keynote address outlining the university's role in advancing Chinese studies and enhancing academic, cultural, and research cooperation between Jordan and China. He emphasized that bilateral relations between the two countries serve as an established model of partnership built on mutual respect and shared interests.

Al-Kharabsheh presented a strategic vision for developing Chinese studies built across five core pillars: building a contemporary Arab perspective to understand China, fostering strategic and futures studies, expanding academic and research partnerships, enhancing cultural and linguistic exchanges, and consolidating sustainable institutional cooperation.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Jordan Center for Chinese Studies in collaboration with Beijing Language and Culture University and the World Council for Chinese Studies, calling it a qualitative initiative aimed at promoting specialized scientific research and mutual knowledge exchange.

Furthermore, Al-Kharabsheh proposed launching the "Young Arab Scholars in Chinese Studies" program, designed to prepare a new generation of Arab researchers, equip them with advanced research tools, and expand their contribution to this growing academic field.

//Petra// AF