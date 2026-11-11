Jordan Football Association, JRTV Discuss Enhancing Broadcast Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Football Association (JFA) and the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV) discussed on Wednesday ways to enhance broadcast cooperation to ensure high-quality media coverage for national football tournaments and competitions.

The discussion came during a visit by JFA Secretary-General Farah Al-Badarneh and an accompanying delegation to JRTV headquarters, where she met with JRTV Director-General Muhanad Safadi and several department heads.

The meeting addressed key operational aspects of television broadcasting and mechanisms to strengthen collaboration to keep pace with the growth of Jordanian football.

Safadi reaffirmed JRTV's commitment to utilizing its personnel and technical capabilities to support Jordanian football, highlighting the national team's recent accomplishments, most notably qualifying for and participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For her part, Al-Badarneh commended JRTV's efforts in covering national football tournaments and emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation to enhance the sport's media presence.

//Petra// AF