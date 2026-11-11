Mariam Darestani

Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, Western Sydney University

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I am a curious person who believes research should make life easier and better for people.

I am passionate about contributing to solutions that help protect our environment and create a healthier future. My goal is to be a changemaker by turning ideas into real-world solutions that can improve everyday lives. One of the most rewarding parts of my work is seeing research grow into new designs, products, and innovations that people can use and benefit from.

I am also a mother, which gives me a strong sense of responsibility for the future. I want to help create a better planet for the next generation and leave a positive impact on the world they will inherit. As a woman in engineering, I am equally passionate about encouraging young women to explore the exciting world of STEM. I hope to inspire them to believe in their abilities, follow their curiosity, and see themselves as future leaders, problem-solvers, and innovators.

–present Senior Lecturer, Western Sydney University

2012 The University of Sydney, Chemical Engineering

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