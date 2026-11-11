AIT TECRO Strengthens US-Taiwan Partnership Through New Taiwan Fellowship Program

USA / TAIWAN – On November 10, 2026, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Washington managing director Ingrid Larson and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) Representative Alexander Tah-Ray Yui signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the Taiwan Fellowship Program (TFP).

The Taiwan Fellowship Act was passed by Congress and signed into law with broad bipartisan support. Today's signing of the MOU between AIT and TECRO initiates the program's implementation, in coordination with the Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The main objectives of the Program are to expand and strengthen the US-Taiwan partnership, as well as strengthen US officials' expertise regarding Taiwan and cross-Strait issues. TFP will build a group of federal professionals with language skills, cultural knowledge, and lasting working relationships across Taiwan.

Under the fellowship program, US federal employees will spend up to one year in intensive Mandarin language training and area studies. Upon completion of training, the Fellows are expected to work, for up to one year, in Taiwan parliamentary offices, ministries, other agencies or offices, or organisations outside the public sector in Taiwan.

Members of Congress and representatives from the US Department of State, TECRO, and AIT attended the signing ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, where attendees praised the program's role in strengthening the US-Taiwan partnership and building US government expertise on Taiwan.

“TFP reflects strong bipartisan support for the US-Taiwan relationship and a shared commitment to the people-to-people ties at its core,” said AIT managing director Ingrid Larson.