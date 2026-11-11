INQ Group AB (Publ) Converts SEK 7 Million Of Convertible Debt Into Equity And Issues Shares And Warrants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INQ Group AB (publ) (“INQ” or the“Company”), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: INQ), announces that the investor that subscribed for the SEK 7,000,000 tranche announced on 3 November 2026 has elected to convert that amount in full into ordinary shares, and that the Board of Directors has today resolved on the related issues of shares and warrants.

The conversion is effected through the issue of 43,750,000 new ordinary shares at a conversion price of SEK 0.16 per share, with payment made solely by way of set-off. The Board has further resolved to issue 10,034,403 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.1744 per share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 11 November 2026, in settlement by way of set-off of a trade payable owed by the Company. Neither issue entails any cash outflow for the Company, and approximately USD 1.55 million of convertible principal remains outstanding following the conversion.

The Board has also resolved on a directed issue of a total of 21,875,000 warrants. Of these, 4,375,000 warrants have been issued to the investor in connection with the SEK 7,000,000 tranche announced on 3 November 2026, corresponding to warrants equal in value to 20 per cent of the funded amount as communicated at that time. The remaining 17,500,000 warrants have been issued in connection with the settlement of the trade payable referred to above. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ordinary share at a subscription price of SEK 0.32 per share during a period of twenty-four months. The warrants are issued free of charge.

All resolutions were adopted pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 30 October 2026 (item 6), with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights in order to perform the Company's existing contractual obligations and convert debt into equity. The two share issues comprise in total 53,784,403 new ordinary shares, increasing the total number of shares in the Company from 1,959,918,264 to 2,013,702,667, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 2.7 per cent, and to approximately 3.7 per cent in aggregate upon full exercise of the warrants.

For further information, please contact:

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INQ Group AB (publ)

For more information about INQ Group, please visit or email....

INQ Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556532-3929

Flaggan 1165

116 74 Stockholm

About INQ Group

INQ Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: INQ) is a Swedish technology company developing intelligent digital writing solutions that connect natural handwriting with modern digital workflows. The INQ platform combines connected writing hardware, software and AI-enabled capabilities across consumer, enterprise and education markets.

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INQ_Group_Press_release_Conversion_and_warrants_11.11.2026 SV